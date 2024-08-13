Hoda Kotb Celebrates 60th Birthday with Daughters’ DIY Decorations

Today show host Hoda Kotb celebrated her milestone 60th birthday surrounded by love, surprises, and handmade decorations, all courtesy of her daughters Haley and Hope.
During this special occasion, Kotb shared how she felt about turning 60. She mentioned feeling a sense of renewal, stating,
I feel like I’m blooming, I feel like I’m repotting, reflecting her optimistic view on this new chapter of her life.
Warm Wishes from Sandra Bullock
The celebration saw an array of surprises including a heartfelt message from none other than Sandra Bullock. Kotb was touched by the surprise as Bullock welcomed her into the sixth decade of life with open arms.
A Day Full of Special Moments and Tributes
The joyous day was loaded with special moments and tributes. The Today team dedicated segments to celebrate Kotb’s achievements and influence. Fans participated in segments such as ’60 & Slaying’ while even some families who were impacted by Kotb’s acts of kindness joined in the celebration.
Among the many heartwarming moments was also a piece of art featuring one of Hoda’s favorite sayings, Right on time, which was showcased during the broadcast. This piece not only honored her but also resonated with many of her viewers.
A Milestone Marked with Love and Creativity
Haley and Hope added their own unique touches to the celebration by creating delightful DIY decorations that adorned their home. These personal touches were what made the day truly special for Hoda, emphasizing the love and thoughtfulness put into each creation.
As the celebrations wrapped up, Hoda expressed immense gratitude towards her family, friends, and fans, making it clear that this was a birthday she would never forget. It was a day filled with profound moments of joy, laughter, and deep reflections on a beautifully lived 60 years.
