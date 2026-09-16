46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

by

If you used to doze off during World History class, it’s probably because the teacher never promised you any memes at the end. Still, history is a favorite subject for many students, never mind the lack of memes in the curriculum. In the U.S., 80% of adults say they loved Social Studies or History in high school, and men are usually more likely to say it’s their favorite.

We here at Bored Panda believe that learning can always be more fun when you do it with a little bit of help from memes. That’s why we’ve got some funny posts here from “Classic History Posting” that we think history enthusiasts should like. So, here are a few memes poking fun at Spain’s penchant for civil wars, hobbyists who like reading about ancient generals perhaps a bit too much, anachronisms like having WhatsApp in the Roman Empire, and many more!

More info: Instagram

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

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46 Top-Tier Historical Memes Specially Tailored For Anyone Who Loves A Bit Of Highbrow Humor

Image source:  classichistoryposting

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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