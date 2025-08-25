25 Historic Buildings That Were Nearly Lost Forever But Saved

Over centuries, famous buildings have served as churches, government offices, residences, and more. When at risk of ruin by some disaster or when in need of restoration, humankind has often stepped in to preserve the rich history of these monuments. Using state support, community initiatives, and even crowdfunding efforts, cities around the world can now restore historically significant structures faster than ever before. From recreating their much-loved original designs to completely reimagining them, the possibilities truly are endless. We’ve compiled a list of 25 historical buildings that were saved from the brink of ruin through careful work and skilled labor.
#1 Notre-Dame De Paris, France
Built in France in 1163, Notre-Dame de Paris is one of the most famous cathedrals in the world. On the verge of collapse by the 19th century, the popularity of The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, published in 1831, led to a national movement for its preservation. On April 15, 2019, a fire broke out under the cathedral’s roof, making global headlines. Over $10.6 million was donated towards its restoration, which is said to have cost $900 million and required over 2,000 artisans and contractors. Notre-Dame reopened on December 7, 2024, but refurbishments are set to continue until the end of 2026.
Image source: LEVRIER Guillaume, DXR
#2 Sarajevo City Hall National Library, Bosnia And Herzegovina
Considered one of the most notable examples of the “Moorish” style in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Sarajevo City Hall was opened in 1896. During the Bosnian War in 1992, the building suffered extensive damage. After the war, donations from Spain, Hungary, and Austria funded its four-phase renovation and preservation program. The phases included a lengthy research process, followed by the restoration of the structure in the original stone, brick, and wood, with new steel supports. It ended with the delicate restoration of decorative elements, including gypsum and painted decorations, to the interior and exterior surfaces.
#3 Reims Cathedral, France
Dedicated to the Virgin Mary and the traditional location for the coronation of the kings of France, the Reims Cathedral was once destroyed by fire and totally rebuilt by 1275. A century later, the cathedral was damaged during an English siege, and a fire in 1481 destroyed the framework, bell tower, and roof. Restored once again, the cathedral would suffer further damage during a German attack in World War I. This time, the blast shattered the windows, wrecked the facade, and set fire to the scaffolding. However, within a decade, the cathedral was restored to its former glory.
Image source: Johan Bakker, University of Dayton, Marian Library Postcard Collection
#4 Gran Teatre Del Liceu, Spain
Finished in 1847, Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu was completely destroyed 14 years later. It was rebuilt and reopened in April 1862, but a year later, anarchist Santiago Salvador threw two Orsini bombs into the stalls, injuring dozens and resulting in 20 fatalities. For the third time, the Liceu opened its doors to the public in 1894. It would be 100 years until another incident. A fire broke out on January 31, 1994, scorching the interior and the building’s roof. After a year, funds were raised to rebuild the theater, with the design kept as close to the original as possible.
#5 Parliament House In Wellington, New Zealand
The Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, was completed and designated in 1876. Since then, the building has been rescued from ruin multiple times. On 11 December 1907, the building burned to the ground, leaving only the library. It was rebuilt between 1914 and 1922. Amid discussions to demolish the building in 1989, it was saved by being assigned the highest heritage rating in the country. Restored and strengthened during the early 1990s, the Parliament House was officially opened by Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand November 1995.
Image source: Joseph Zachariah, Archives New Zealand
#6 Windsor Castle, UK
Constructed in the 11th century, Windsor Castle is the largest and longest inhabited castle in the world. Over the centuries, the palace has survived multiple fires. The most notable broke out in November 1992, destroying nine staterooms and severely damaging more than 100 others. Restoration proved to be a monumental task but was eventually completed on November 20, 1997. This was five years to the day of the fire and just in time for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s 50th wedding anniversary.
Image source: Wikimedia, Wikipedia
#7 Montreal City Hall, Canada
Montreal City Hall was built between 1872 and 1878 solely for official government business. In 1922, the building burned down to its outer walls. Architect Louis Parant led the reconstruction, modeling the new building after the city hall of the French city of Tours. By placing a steel structure inside the shell of the ruins, he was still able to honor the original facade. The building reopened on February 15, 1926, and today stands as a National Historic Site open to the public for tours.
Image source: szeke, Robert Savoie
#8 Hampton Court Palace, UK
The Tudor Hampton Court, built in 1514 in central London, is a Grade I listed royal palace that has been restored many times throughout history. Thomas Wolsey, Archbishop of York, spent seven years renovating it and hosted King VIII as one of his first guests in 1525. Upon Wosley’s passing five years later, the King began renovations of his own. In 1986, the palace was damaged by a fire caused by a candle, and restoration work began in 1990.
Image source: DiscoA340, Wikipedia
#9 Kapellbrücke, Switzerland
Kapellbrücke, also known as the Chapel Bridge, is one of the most famous landmarks in Lucerne, Switzerland. It was built around 1360 as part of the city’s fortifications. On August 17, 1993, a fire broke out, destroying two-thirds of the bridge. Unfortunately, 86 of 111 triangular paintings illustrating Lucerne throughout history were lost; only the two bridgeheads and the Water Tower were saved. Remarkably, full reconstruction of the bridge was completed 8 months after the fire.
Image source: kapellbruecke, Ikiwaner
#10 Palais De Justice, Belgium
Completed in 1883, the Palais De Justice is among the most impressive monuments in Brussels, Belgium. On September 3, 1944, German soldiers set the palace on fire as they fled. The inferno melted the building’s metal dome and destroyed the library, court records, historical documents, and more. The palace was eventually reconstructed with a taller dome, but it needed another restoration by the 1980s. However, due to substantial costs and permit issues, the façade is estimated to be done by the end of 2025, and the entire building, by 2030.
Image source: Martin Mycielski, ak-pool
#11 Yellow Crane Tower, China
Previously destroyed a total of twelve times by fire and warfare, this traditional Chinese tower from Wuhan has existed in various forms since AD 223. Its most recent reconstruction, carried out by the Wuhan government, started in 1981 and was completed by 1985. This was after the only remaining tower at the original site was destroyed in 1884.
Image source: Windmemories, Wikipedia
#12 Hiroshima Castle, Japan
The Hiroshima Castle in Japan was constructed in the 1590s and designated a National treasure in 1931. Like many of Hiroshima’s other cultural sites and artifacts, it was destroyed by the August 6, 1945, atomic blast. In 1958, the main keep was rebuilt, serving as a museum of Hiroshima’s history before the Second World War. As the castle’s construction does not meet current earthquake codes, it will be closed to the public on March 22, 2026.
#13 Ribeira Palace, Portugal
Ribeira Palace was built at the beginning of the 16th century as the main residence of the Kings of Portugal. In 1755, the palace, along with most of the city of Lisbon, was destroyed in a devastating earthquake. As the city recovered, the reigning monarch chose to reside among the hills of Ajuda, and so the palace was never rebuilt. Instead, Lisbon’s primary square, or the Praça do Comércio as it is known today, is situated on the site.
Image source: HBarrison, wikimedia
#14 Stari Most, Bosnia And Herzegovina
Opened in 1566, Stari Most, or the Old Bridge, remains an iconic example of Balkan Islamic architecture. In the 1990s, during the Croat-Bosniak War, the bridge was struck by intense gunfire and collapsed into the river. Aided by the contributions of many countries, and thanks to the United Nations Protection Force, the reconstruction of the Old Bridge began after the war. Today, the bridge is a popular cliff-diving site where annual bridge-jumping competitions are hosted every summer.
Image source: Ramirez HUN, HarunB
#15 Frauenkirche, Germany
After two decades of construction, the Frauenkirche, located in Dresden, Germany, was completed in May 1743. During the 20th century, the church was completely restored, but collapsed following World War II bombings. Preserved as a war memorial for almost 50 years, rebuilding began in 1994 and was eventually completed in 2004. Today, Frauenkirche hosts 120 church services and over 2 million visitors per year.
Image source: Lowe, Giso, Sebastian Wallroth
#16 La Fenice, Italy
This opera house, built in the 18th century, is one of the most renowned theatres in Italian history. Since its completion, it has burned down a total of three times. The first fire occurred in 1774, resulting in the theatre only being reopened almost two decades later. In 1836, the second fire ravaged the theatre, but it was rebuilt shortly after. An arsonist destroyed it in 1996, before it was restored and reopened in 2004.
Image source: Didier Descouens, Wikipedia
#17 Slane Castle, Ireland
Slane Castle, located in Meath, Ireland, was built in the 18th century and has been owned by the Conyngham family since 1703. In 1991, two-thirds of the building was severely damaged by fire, with the other third completely destroyed. Restoration took an entire decade, and now the castle is a popular tourist attraction and event destination.
Image source: catherinecronin, Wikipedia
#18 Pellerhaus, Germany
During the bombing of Nuremberg in World War II, the Pellerhaus was destroyed. At the time, it was an important architectural Renaissance building, but after the war, it became a library with a contemporary 1950s design. From 2008 to 2018, a cultural organization in Nuremberg reconstructed the courtyard and started planning a full restoration of the Pellerhaus’s original design.
Image source: Sol Octobris, Jawodae
#19 The White House, Washington, USA
The White House has served as the workplace and residence of the US president since the 19th century. In 1801, Thomas Jefferson moved into the unfinished house and renovated it into one of America’s finest houses. Since then, every President has made changes and additions to the building, decorating the interior rooms as they see fit. It has undergone three major reconstructions: 1814 after the British set it on fire, modernization in 1902, and a structural overhaul between 1948 and 1952.
Image source: wikimedia, DJTechYT
#20 Chapultepec Castle, Mexico
The Chapultepec Castle was built on top of Chapultepec Hill in Mexico City. In history, the site and buildings were considered a sacred place. After being destroyed by cannon fire, it was first remodeled in 1864, becoming the home of Emperor Maximilian I of Mexico. By 1882, it was declared the official presidential residence until 1939, when the castle was converted into the National Museum of History.
Image source: National Museum of the U.S. Navy, ProtoplasmaKid
#21 St Paul’s Cathedral, UK
The first cathedral dedicated to Saint Paul the Apostle dates back to 604 CE. Following destruction by fire or Viking attacks, 3 more cathedrals were built on the same site. Its fourth iteration was built between 1087 and 1314, but became run down by the early 1600s. Restoration began in 1630, only to be cut short by the English Civil Wars. In 1666, the cathedral was completely destroyed in the Great Fire of London. A fusion of the different architectural styles, the version we know today was completed in 1710.
Image source: Thomas Wyck, Lewis Hulbert
#22 York Minster, England
Dating back to 627, this Anglican Cathedral, located in North Yorkshire in England, is the seat of the Archbishop of York. Tragically, in 1984, a fire caused extensive damage to the roof of the York Minster. It is believed that the fire could have resulted from a lightning strike, arson, or possibly even an electrical fault. In 1988, repairs and restorations were completed successfully.
Image source: Wikipedia, PMLongman
#23 Fort Manoel, Malta
In the 18th century, this star fort was built by the Order of Saint John on Manoel Island in Malta. By 1800, the fort was taken over by the British military and remained theirs until 1964, when it was severely damaged by aerial bombing. After falling into a state of disrepair, a development company finally began the costly restoration work on the fort in 2001.
Image source: Helmut Seger, Wikipedia
#24 Fairmont Hotel, USA
This luxury hotel in San Francisco, California, was named after U.S. Senator James Graham Fair and built in his honor. In 1906, an earthquake and resulting fire caused some serious damage to the hotel’s interior, delaying its grand opening to 1907. When it was repaired, the architect used reinforced concrete so that the building could withstand most natural disasters.
Image source: Supercarwaar, Wikipedia
#25 Cathedral Of Christ The Savior, Russia
Built in the 19th century, Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior was destroyed in 1931 as part of Stalin’s anti-religious campaigns. It was set to be replaced by an administrative center and monument to the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. Construction of this ‘Palace of the Soviets’ began in 1937, but stopped during the German invasions of 1941. After the Soviet Union was dissolved, the cathedral we know today was built between 1995 and 2000. Its design is a replica of the original architect’s plans and ranks as the third-tallest Orthodox Christian church in the world.
Image source: Alvesgaspar, Wikipedia
