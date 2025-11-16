Job Interviewers Reveal Resume Moments That Either Got The Person Immediately Hired Or Immediately Rejected (30 Answers)

Hiring managers have the thankless job of sifting through hundreds if not thousands of resumes, which most probably follow the same formula, style, and general information. The only silver lining may be the commonly accepted standard to keep a resume to less than two pages. But there are always candidates who break the mould.
So hiring managers from across the globe shared resume stories that either made them want to reject the candidate without a second look or hire them on the spot after an internet user asked for some details. So scroll through and upvote the ones you would hire or reject, no questions asked.
#1
I was hiring for a very competitive IT role last year and one guy, who didn’t have the best real world experience, added a single QR code at the bottom of his CV. I scanned it and it took me to an online portfolio, including a secure lab with simulations he’d ran, allowing ME to test scripts he’d written and also play around in his lab environment. Honestly, I’d never seen anything like it. The guy got the job and has continued to be a great fit.
Image source: NothingBreaking, YuriArcursPeopleimages
#2
Once I received a resume that had “Raid leader for WOW in top guild of a server” this was about 9 years ago.
The other hiring managers laughed their as**s off and said this guy is a joke and they all dismissed him. Me, I asked the guy to come in for an interview and he did pretty well and I hired him.
The reason I brought the guy in for interview was because I’m an avid WOW player at that time and I know the s**t raid leaders go through. Trying to get a large number of people together, coordinate resources and rewards, getting guides together and telling people to up their healing/dps and not stand in fire. All done virtually via vent and forum postings (meaning you never met these guild members in person). You need some great leadership skills and project management. Also at that time I was dealing with a lot of people offsite so I thought this guy would be a good fit.
9 years later (I’ve left the company), the WOW guy I hired turned out to be great, especially in the last 9 years when corporations decide that working from home, virtual meetings is the way to go to cut cost. His skill set as a raid leader translated very well with remote project management and is now the manager of the hiring managers that laughed at his resume.
This was at a Fortune 500 financial company
TL:DR If you stand in the fire, I’m not healing your a*s.
Image source: evonebo
#3
Someone had on their resumé “I do not complain. I’ll do what you ask and I won’t complain. I’m willing to work hard and go the extra mile…without complaining. I do not like complainers and whiners and I will never be one.” I called him immediately. He’s been here 6 years now and is easily the most reliable employee we have. He complained one time though. Another employee accidentally set him on fire and he said he didn’t want to work with that guy anymore.
Image source: anon
#4
I received a resume from an applicant that included a letter of recommendation from his cat. The letter was hilarious and signed with a clipart paw print. I thought it was great and wanted to bring him in, but the manager for the position wasn’t as crazy about it. I guess the point is, humor in an application can work for you, but it really depends on the person.
Image source: darthnut, Matteo Petralli
#5
Had a kid applying to work at a Sam Goody as a stockboy write that he was a petroleum transference engineer for Exxon at his last job. His job was pumping gas, I hired him on the spot.
Image source: Canadian_Neckbeard, Erik Mclean
#6
I had a resume from a potential interview candidate that listed his reason for leaving his last job as: “I found a body.” No further explanation. You bet your sweet patootie I called him in for an interview. (As a strategy to get an interview, it worked!) The condensed story is that he found a body while walking the grounds at his job checking to make sure all gated areas were secure and clear of debris. When he found the body, he called the police. He was fired because he broke internal reporting protocol. He was supposed to notify his immediate supervisor and not outside authorities. It was the supervisor’s responsibility to call the police.
Image source: BexieB
#7
“I have incredible attention to dealtail”
Image source: 4sOfCors, jm_video
#8
I had a funny typo on a resume I once reviewed. It read:
“Assassinated the lead florist on site”
Obviously it was meant to say “assisted”.
Image source: Snailtopus, DragonImages
#9
I once saw under Achievements on a CV- “former worlds youngest person.”
It made me laugh so much I gave them an interview. In the end they didn’t sell themselves well enough to get the role, but it brightened my morning of filtering.
Image source: ScoutManDan
#10
I had one application dropped off by the applicant’s mother. She told me “If you hire him, you probably shouldn’t trust him with money.”
*update edit: I threw the application away after she turned around. I was hiring for a sales clerk position at my family bakery.
Image source: Barzilla1911, Pressmaster
#11
I know a guy who put that he had a black belt in full contact Origami
Image source: MyAntipodeanFriend, LA MM
#12
Not a hiring manager but I once wrote stuff like ‘able to plug in USB on first try’ and ‘can do up to 10 push-up before going into sleep mode’ in the Additional Skills section. They later told me I was invited because they wanted to see if I really can do the first one.
Image source: Im_dad_serious, Karolina Grabowska
#13
I asked a guy why he had periods of months and years where he didn’t list jobs. He responded “I don’t really like to work. Look, if you treat me well, I’ll treat you well and work hard.” I liked his no b******t attitude and hired him. He was a great employee.
Image source: anon
#14
A guy put his bench, squat and deadlift numbers in his personal skills section for a bar job.
It spawned a long tradition of asking bartenders what they could bench when they applied for a job.
Image source: anon, Victor Freitas
#15
Guy submitted a resume claiming to be a ‘ghost writer’ for a local college.
In lieu of a college degree, he listed the units he wrote assignments for and the average grades his clients got.
Image source: OkButHurry, Ketut Subiyanto
#16
I was an AV Engineering Team Lead for a startup for a time. A couple of years ago, I was hiring to fill about 30 slots of a very basic AV tech position. I had about 20 applicants at the time, so if you were reasonably competent, you were in.
I got one resume and cover letter through our website from a guy who I will henceforth refer to as “the f**kup”. Every third word on this thing was spelled incorrectly, punctuation was optional, and spacing was randomized. Thinking “This can’t be real”, I called one of the guy’s references.
Oh boy, did I ever get an earful from a grumpy business owner. The f**kup in question was so much of a f**kup that he was applying for positions in my area because he was effectively blacklisted from just about every job site and labor company in his hometown – a medium sized US city with a very, very large audiovisual job market.
The reference told me that he’d told the f**kup not to hand his name/number out as a reference because the f**kup had caused more than $200,000 of damages to the reference’s company’s equipment the previous year. He went on to name, correctly and from memory, the other references that the f**kup likely listed on his resume – friendly competition of the reference – and told me that they would all say the same thing. So I called around. The f**kup is apparently quite the liability.
We did not end up hiring the f**kup, but I made some new business friends in another city. We’ve since collaborated on a couple of larger conference gigs that hit their city first and then our city afterwards so… Thanks, F**kup.
Image source: GO_Zark
#17
I work at an Escape Room. We once received a resume that consisted in a webpage address protected by a password, and three well-crafted riddles that we had to solve to get the password. We spent an hour doing it with two colleagues, and it included decrypting a code from a specific frame of Zodiac by David Fincher. It was simply amazing.
Sadly, we weren’t hiring at the time, and she had found another job we we started hiring again.
EDIT: David Fincher, not Lynch. My bad.
EDIT 2: since I’m receiving a lot of answers including pieces of advice on what we should have done, here’s some important precisions:
* No, we couldn’t have hired her on the whim. You can’t create work from nothing in Escape Rooms. We have 6 rooms, we need 1 Game Master per room when it’s running, that’s all. Our building is full, we can’t add other rooms, so we don’t need to hire until someone leaves.
* No, we won’t fire someone to hire that person. First, because we’re living in a civilized country that doesn’t allow people to get fired without any reason. Second, because firing someone that way isn’t how you keep people motivated and invested, and our boss knows that.
* The fact that she knew how to create riddles doesn’t mean she would have made a great hire anyway. We’re already 13, and we **all** know how to make riddles, that’s part of the job. We also all have other skills that contribute to that job. What made her application special is the way she made it, reflecting her motivation, not her skills per se.
* No, we shouldn’t have hired her to design a room. First, because we didn’t have any room to design, our building was full, and it was more than a year until we needed to create a room. Second, because we already have designers (remember, we’re 13, plus the bosses, and we all have the skills she had). Third, because designing a room is a 3-4 weeks jobs, not a full-time one. Fourth, because it requires other skills than simply “creating riddles”, and neither you and I know if she had them. Fifth, because you simply doesn’t hire a newbie to design your next $20.000-$30.000 room that will be 1/6th of your company revenue for the next 3 to 6 years, that’s absolutely nonsensical.
* To the people saying we’re idiots for not having hired her: you know nothing.
Image source: Maximelene
#18
I had a candidate who worked in couseling in the past, mostly with kids who had been through trauma. They had a line on their resume that said:
“Expert in child kidnapping”
I had to at least give them an interview because I understood the intent but the wording was just hilariously unfortunate.
Edit: For those seeking clarity, he was an expert in kidnapping *cases*.
No, he didn’t get the job. Nice guy, but not a good fit for the role. :)
Image source: Leiawen
#19
I got my first IT job because I put in additional skills modifying Fallout 3 using GECK. I just loaded custom packs and got them to work and they gave me the job miraculously even tho I was underqualified
Image source: Burner7788, Priscilla Du Preez
#20
Recruiter here. I have a few:
* Resume – “hire me lol”
* Video interview with another candidate, she was in a hospital bed and just gave birth to her son prior to her interview. HIRED
* Another video interview, the guy was chugging a tall boy Coors Lights…
Edit: Just to add little to the second story, she was looking for additional income for her move. It was a part-time, temporary job with very easy work. She was a very bubbly person.
Image source: samsamich
#21
In response to our posting for a software developer:
SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS
• 22 years experience as full-stack web developer
• BA in Organizational Management
• Spent too much time on the computer during childhood
He was hired within the week.
Image source: RotundSquirrel
#22
“I would like to work at your factory”
I don’t have a factory. Read the f*****g job description.
Image source: Nichinungas, Pressmaster
#23
Bad emails. When interviewing for a professional position and your contact email is 69SMOKAHGURL420BLAZING it a terrible way to start the resume.
Image source: jaynus006, YuriArcursPeopleimages
#24
Second language was Klingon.
Too bad the guy was a total a*s during his interview
Image source: Justme124
#25
not a hiring manager, but I was working at a job and my roommate wanted to apply. on the application he wrote “can make 3 minute ramen in 2:50”
he got the interview
Image source: jinxed_jukebox
#26
Hiring a software engineer. Among his impressive list of skills were Notepad and Wordpad.
Image source: EatMoarToads, YuriArcursPeopleimages
#27
We used to do this, we would reject on a faux pas. Then we realized we were chewing through good candidates who didn’t have the money to use a professional writing service. If we are hiring for a developmental role (someone we expect needs to grow) then we shouldn’t hold them to the standard we would expect *after* they have developed. We decided to start picking resume’s for experience we think we want and ignore minor mistakes or odd formatting choices. We have even re-interviewed people who we think just had an ‘off’ day. Now, we have to do this because qualified candidates for our positions are fairly rare so we have to be a little more flexible.
Image source: Leucippus1
#28
It was 14 pages…
ETA: finance position with 5-10 years experience. There’s only so many different ways you can describe finance responsibilities – and summarizing is a skill. Dude never pitched for the interview.
Image source: zenaide1, kikea3
#29
This woman had her preschool and elementary school graduation dates on her resume. It was a no from me.
Image source: maddzlee
#30
Someone sent over their CV written entirely in the papyrus font from Microsoft word. May as well have gone all out and used windings.
Image source: dolphintitties, Prostock-studio
