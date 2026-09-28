Hilary Duff: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Hilary Duff
September 28, 1987
Houston, Texas, US
39 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Hilary Duff?
Hilary Duff is an American actress and multi-platinum singer who became a defining cultural icon for millions of teenagers during the early two thousands. She successfully transitioned from a bubbly youth franchise lead into an accomplished, versatile screen performer.
Her breakout role came in the hit Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, which spawned a successful theatrical film, dominated international television ratings, and quickly established her as a massive global brand with an ever-present bright smile.
Early Life and Education
Family encouragement shaped the early creative ambitions of Houston native Hilary Duff. Her mother Susan produced local theatrical productions while sister Haylie inspired her to begin intensive ballet and vocal training.
Private homeschooling became necessary once her commercial acting obligations in California accelerated. She later enrolled in online college courses through Harvard Extension School to further her education alongside a demanding filming schedule.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to musician Matthew Koma, Duff previously experienced high-profile relationships. Her past partners include former professional hockey player Mike Comrie as well as rock band vocalist Joel Madden.
The actress shares four children, raising her eldest son with Comrie. She has since welcomed three daughters with Koma, frequently documenting their active family life for supportive followers.
Career Highlights
Duff achieved massive musical success with her multi-platinum sophomore album Metamorphosis. The record topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a quadruple-platinum certification while producing hit singles like “Come Clean”.
She expanded her footprint by launching successful fashion lines and children’s books. Her business ventures include designing apparel collections for major retailers and publishing best-selling children’s books alongside active cosmetic collaborations.
She has collected multiple Kids’ Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards. These accomplishments highlight her enduring multi-generational appeal, cementing Duff as a prominent and beloved fixture in contemporary pop culture.
Signature Quote
“You can’t live your life trying to please everyone else.”
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