63 Times People Did Things So Messed Up, They Had To Be Shamed On This Wedding-Shaming Group (New Pics)

#1 My Older Half-Sister Doesn’t Invite Me Too Her Childfree Wedding As I Am Nineteen, Expects A Gift
Image source: victim-of-the-moon00
#2 Sighted A Good One Today! Entitled Bride Tells Photographer To Bring A Wedding Gift
Image source: rebelmumma
#3 These Are Probably Going To Last Longer Than Your Marriage (Images Taken A Year Apart) – Stop With These Damn Ballon Starts!
The region I live in is quite popular with weddings and so many people just don’t care about others and the environment because it’s their big day. Besides the fire works several times a week (who cares about the animals of locals when you’re from out of town?) these damn ballon starts are starting to get on my nerve. If I ever find one of the cards attached I‘m going to make sure they‘re going to be fined for littering.
Image source: AustrianMichael
#4 Bride Charging $60 Per Person To Attend Her Wedding
Image source: Warm-Zucchini1859
#5 My Friend Is A Wedding Photographer. Everyone Thinks This Is Cute. I Think It’s Gross
Imagine spending 60k on a wedding and your groom would rather be playing video games.
Image source: DancingBears88
#6 She Said It Was The Lighting (It Wasn’t)
Image source: AmazingSheepie
#7 Attended The Bachelorette…. Didn’t Make The Cut For The Wedding
Image source: Tabbs9
#8 Priest Cancels Wedding After Seeing Cry For Help On Groom’s Shoe And Says Church Is No Place For Jokes
A video of Father Fábio Marinho went viral on social media after he reported, during an interview on the “LendaCast” podcast, that he annulled a wedding due to a joke the groom made at the altar. The incident took place in Uberlândia.
According to the priest, during the blessing, the guests began to laugh. Unable to understand why, he noticed that the groom had glued the phrase “Help me, get me out of here” to the sole of his shoe. This behavior was interpreted as an impediment to the wedding, leading the priest to cancel the ceremony.
“They knelt for me to give the blessing, and the church started laughing. I thought: something happened. When I saw what was in the groom’s shoe, I took it off and got it. I said, ‘Look, this is an impediment to me validating your marriage. Therefore, the wedding is canceled. You’ll have to go through all the necessary procedures and decide if you really want to marry her, because you’re asking for help,'” the priest said.
He also stated that marriage must be performed consciously and spontaneously, with no room for joking.
“When I asked if it was of your own free will, you said yes. But now you’re asking for help. This isn’t a joke or theater. Leave the joking for the party with your guests. I’m not there to celebrate something that isn’t serious. If the groom is asking for help, he doesn’t want it. In the name of the Church, I am obliged, by canon law, to suspend the marriage. The marriage becomes invalid,” he explained.
The incident generated significant attention on social media, dividing opinions among internet users.
While some defended the priest’s stance, others believed the groom’s actions were merely a joke with no intention of invalidating the marriage.
Image source: DELAIZ
#9 When The Hydrangeas Run Out, Get Some Cauliflower!
Image source: TatoIndy
#10 I Guess I Wish I Could Be This Shameless LOL
Image source: mck-07
#11 Held Hostage At The Reception By An MLM Hun
Image source: Genillen
#12 Quite Possibly The Worst Dressed Guest I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Big_Nail_3081
#13 Not The Bride And Groom. Comments Welcome As I’ve Always Wondered If I Was Being Unkind By Thinking It Was A Bit Of A Statement!
Image source: TheOccasionalHunter
#14 Wedding Guest Wore Custom-Made Gown
Image source: Over-Clue-8469
#15 Bride Cancels Catering Because She Wants To Only Spend $4.16 Per Guest For F&b
Image source: Warm-Zucchini1859
#16 This Is What Our Officiant Was Going To Wear Without Telling Us
We implemented a handfasting into our ceremony because we liked it and we’re not following any particular traditions. This is the only Celtic thing really involved. Our officiant is a family member of my partner who is into Celtic stuff.
We asked him to write some small pieces in the ceremony script, just stuff like welcoming the guests and any personal anecdotes. He didn’t do that; he waited until we asked what he had 10 days before the wedding and then sent us a google copy-pasted highly Celtic inspired ceremony (like, including rune stones). So we had the realization we should ask what he’s wearing. This is what he sent. I really thought wedding planning might not drive me to insanity but with every day the universe tests me a bit more.
Officiant has been told he needs to wear a suit. He said he didn’t have one. We told him to buy one. He said fine, but he’s not wearing a jacket because it will be too hot. I am not going to bring up the fact that his original outfit is literally a jacket.
Image source: outofsight_mind
#17 The Mother-In-Law Wore ‘Silver And Grey’
Image source: hanshotfirst1997
#18 My Dad And His MIL At My Parents’ Wedding
Image source: Junior_Mountain568
#19 My MIL Cried The Day We Got Married
Image source: Kamikazepoptart
#20 She Wore A Floor Length Silky White Gown To Her Step-Sisters Wedding
Image source: CluelessBlonde22
#21 She Wore This Floor Length Dress To A Wedding
Image source: Total-Resort1792
#22 Let’s Take Our Family Photos Directly Behind This Active Wedding!
Image source: corrieTrombone
#23 Insane The Bridesmaid Had To Ask If This Cape Was Appropriate For A Bridesmaid For An October Wedding
Image source: Oregon-girl-16
#24 “I May Look Like A Bride, But I’m Still A Woman In Sales”
Image source: gnargnox
#25 I Know You Didn’t RSVP, But Still Send Me Gifts!
Image source: you-hate-to-see-it
#26 Just Got This Email And Mad Enough To Make A Reddit Account
Image source: NebulaOld7931
#27 Wow Who Does This Mother In Law With A White Dress As A Surprise
Image source: plantlover415
#28 Spending 10-20x More For A Ring Because You Don’t Want Your “Friends” Gossiping About You. The Groom Sounds Smart!!
Image source: SweetlyWorn
#29 Where In The Whole Universe, Did She Find The Audacity
My mom recently got married. This is a second marriage for both of them as they both lost their spouse; one to cancer and one to early onset dementia.
It was a small and intimate wedding to celebrate finding their love again. This lady is not even related to the grooms side. She is just a friend and I had no idea that anyone could have this much audacity!
She had been told 3 times by this point to sit down by the photographer because she kept moving and getting in the shots. I know this is going to sound bad but verbatim, she said “oh, sorry, I don’t understand…” She is a smart lady. An international student with 2 degrees who perfectly understands English. The photographer didn’t know her so didn’t want to assume she knew English and kept trying to communicate to sit down.
I am so mad. My mom’s pictures will always have her in them now. By the end of the night she had been told 6 times to stop taking pictures. My husband finally yelled at her because she was taking pictures of the kids who were there. She always posts onto social media and we didn’t want those out there. Finally she stopped, with the threat of being kicked out…
Image source: Havinley
#30 She Turned Off The Comments Quickly
Image source: MojoC07
#31 Audacious Couple Scams Vendors Into Supplying Goods And Services For Free
Image source: DukeKazoo
#32 My Aunt At My Moms Wedding – Guess Which One’s The Bride
Image source: dobermanluver
#33 Friend Thinks It’s Cute To Be Showing Up To My Wedding Wearing A Revealing Dress And Than Try’s To Justify It
I (24F) just got married recently. I invited this girl, Ariana (fake name, 19F), to my wedding since she’s a family friend that my family and I have known for years.
Ariana has always dressed in a revealing and skimpy way, which I knew. But when I invited her to my wedding, the invitation clearly said to dress elegant. I thought she had the common sense to dress appropriately for the occasion.
Well, I was wrong. She showed up to the ceremony in one of those Poster Girl-style dresses with slits in the front but this one was even worse.
After the ceremony and reception, I texted her asking why on earth she would wear that kind of outfit to my wedding. She responded with, “Because I can.”
I’m going to show the text conversation and the dress she wore so you can get a better idea of what I’m talking about.
Image source: PhraseAggravating214
#34 SIL Wore Near White Wedding Dress To The Wedding
The dresscode was summer pastel chique, so think easter colors. The gf of the grooms brother wore a sage green (wedding) dress that in no way, shape or form appeared to be sage green, or any other color.
The veil she’s carrying was the flower girl’s (her daughter) This was after the MIL had asked the bride if she could wear a white jumpsuit to the wedding. To which the bride obviously said no.
Image source: EpicPassionFruit
#35 Woman Who Calls Herself A “Serial Bride” Throws Herself 7 Weddings In The Last 10 Years
Image source: _Flowerful_
#36 Mother Of The Groom At My Sister’s Wedding
Image source: Silver_Oil_4461
#37 My Sister In Law Made Me Feel [Awful] Over My Allergy
For context, I am deadly allergic to a lot of seafood. Some of them are okay, some make me feel like death. So, when I saw what they were serving for their sit down dinner at the reception, I noticed 70 percent was seafood, and the rest could possible be contaminated. They have a salad bar and sundae bar planned, but my brother mentioned a while back they were concerned about having enough food.
Anyways, I sent these messages to my SiL and it made me feel like.. shit for even bringing it up. I guess it wasn’t a huge deal, bur definatley made me feel bad for even asking.
(Shes blue, im yellow)
Sorry for all my typos. Im.. really bad at texting. Lol.
Image source: LaughiestTaffy
#38 Parents Let Their 3 Sons Ruin Mom’s Sister’s 1st Dance, Then For Good Measure Allow One Of Their Sons To Get Burned So Badly On A Firecracker Emts Must Be Called
Mom just filmed, dad conspicuously absent from whole affair.
Image source: halifaxnative
#39 Bride And Groom Auction Opportunity To Eat First
Image source: NefariousnessKey5365
#40 Nothing To See Here, Just Someone Trying To Convince Other Hard Up Brides To Give Her These Items For Free In The Resale Group…
Image source: starrfish69
#41 Did A Double Take At This Guest’s Outfit
Image source: seanettled
#42 Was Looking Through My Parents Wedding Album And Saw This Is The Dress My Dad’s Mother Wore To His Wedding To My Mom
Image source: katieket
#43 My Cousin Expects Everyone To Wear These Specific Colours To The Wedding… Mob Is Deciding Whether Or Not To Object
Image source: plutobarbie
#44 When A Guest Brings Their Own Confetti That Not Only Doesn’t Match Yours But Violates Your Venue Contract
My now aunt-in-law is a super crafty person and we knew she’d want to be involved in some way so we had her make our favor bags, which she finished about 4 months early. Our style and hers don’t really match and that felt like something that would be okay. They weren’t what we would have chosen but they were alright and we used them.
After making those she asked if we needed any confetti. We told her no, we had tons already made from flower petals and leaves. We assumed that would be the end of it but apparently she decided she was going to make some more anyway and not tell anyone. She punched hearts out of white tissue paper, brought it with her, positioned herself to be first in the throwing line, handed some to another aunt next to her who didn’t know what was going on, and two of them threw it out. Of course the wind caught it and blew it out in front of us so it’s in every photo. We had almost no white in the wedding at all and our own confetti was all natural colors, nothing stark or bright.
We also hadn’t mentioned (because we didn’t think we’d need to) that they venue doesn’t usually allow confetti outside. They only made an exception for us when we told them the confetti we were bringing was 100% natural materials. I’d dried and saved all the flowers my now-wife has given me over the years, we collected and preserved leaves from both of our yards and some vacations we’d gone on together, and then bought some more flower petals to fill it out.
My brother, bil, and a cousin had to go outside between photos and dinner to pick up all of the little white hearts so we wouldn’t get in trouble with the venue. (We’ve since bought all of them gifts as a thank you).
All-in, hardly a big deal in terms of things that could go wrong on a wedding day, but just annoying enough that we’re definitely going to remember it.
Image source: nobleland_mermaid
#45 Stepmother’s Dress: Double Wedding Day
It’s been a few years but only just found this sub. At my wedding in 2018 at a registry office in Copenhagen my stepmum decided to turn up in a white lacy dress and I still can’t get over how our photos look like we had a double wedding… apparently she had a navy dress she was going to wear and asked my stepbrother‘s gfs opinion the night before and she pushed her into the „cream“ option.
The wedding was in the big city hall, which hosts multiple ceremonies a day with couples constantly arriving and tourists visiting the building. The most hilarious part was that there were some Chinese tourists who started taking pictures of me… and then turned and took pictures of her too!
I’ve never called her out on it and our relationship is otherwise good, but lowkey holding onto this grudge forever. Needless to say my relationship with stepbrother‘s gf though is non-existent.
Image source: nichtimernst
#46 My (Now Ex) Mil Wore A White Lace Dress To My Wedding
Image source: dinosprinkles27
#47 I Went To Someone Else’s Wedding Dressed Like The Bride
This was years ago but I had to share the story where I was tragically shame worthy.
I attended an Indian Wedding in the United States as a +1 to a very good friend who was going through a bad breakup and didn’t want to be around his Ex, her family, and her friends alone (same community, no way to avoid each other). Generally in Indian weddings, especially lavish ones, there’s NO WAY to upstage the Bride… But no one told me that the Bride had decided to forgo Indian attire and wear traditionally Western bridal wear. The ceremony was a small intimate, gathering between the bride, groom, and they’re immediate families. Most of us were only invited to the reception, which was MUCH LARGER with about 250 people.
We arrived about 20 mins late to the reception because of an accident near the George Washington Bridge. So there we were, entering about 10 mins after the Bride and Groom…. And me in my big puffy, WHITE AND BLUSH, very bridal looking dress. So horribly awkward that every woman who got near me glared like they wished I’d disappear. Believe me, I wanted to. I tried to stay in my seat as much as possible and only get up for things like toasts or to use the bathroom. It was so obviously Bridal looking that when I was exiting the bathrooms an old man said “oh excuse me, I didn’t know there was more than one wedding taking place here today”. I eventually told my friend it was best I left because the Bride didn’t deserve to feel disrespected. I asked my friend to please get her mailing information so that I could send her a big gift as my way of saying sorry and she told him “No Thanks”.
Even though it wasn’t on purpose, that day, I was definitely TA
Pic for reference
Image source: bitchybarbie82
#48 This Wedding Guest’s Wine Stained Dress
Scrolling through Instagram stories and saw a food blogger post photos of a wedding she attended (woman on the right).
At first i swear, I thought she had a huge wine stain on her white-ish dress. I think the other woman in the photo is a bridesmaid.
Anyway, thought I would share coz I found it hilarious.
Image source: Delicious-Drummer680
#49 This Is For Their Wedding…..just Why
Image source: Sulleys_monkey
#50 My MIL Wore A White, Short Dress To The Wedding. She Also Told Me To Get Out Of The Frame For The 2nd Pic
Image source: Reptarro52
#51 Husband Backs Out Of Officiating To Go To Adult Band Camp
Image source: crastin8ing
#52 Asking For Food $ 5 Days Before Wedding
Image source: Sea_Eye5393
#53 Acquaintance I Met Once Freaks Out About Attending My Wedding
Image source: Ok_Television4692
#54 It’s Been 11 Years, And I’m Still Upset About Her Wearing White To My Wedding
Image source: katekim717
#55 An Aunt With One Of The Worst White Dress Cases I’ve Seen
Yellow is her daughter and I genuinely was shocked thinking the mother had gotten remarried until I saw the rest of the photos showing she was actually a guest.
Image source: irish_cockk
#56 Mother Of Groom Posted Her Dress Beforehand. Didn’t Like Me Pointing Out Obvious
Image source: dodgerdoob
#57 Let’s Say, People *will* Talk If You Turn Up To A Wedding In A Poofier White Gown Than The Bride
Image source: marussia123
#58 Photographer Charging Extra To Not Be Posted On Social Media
Image source: BrossianMafia
#59 Damn…whats That For A Request. Bridezillaaaaa Alert
Image source: Firiel2000
#60 “Please No Comments About How This Is Rude To My Guests”
Image source: Constant-Common6904
#61 I Look For Gigs On Wedding Groups. This Is The First Time I’ve Seen A Fellow *visual Arts* Vendor Use AI Instead Of Their Own Work To Promote Themselves
Image source: DomOnion
#62 The Brides MIL 🤦♀️ Not A Real Surprise To Anyone LOL
Image source: NoSuspect3509
#63 Thread On Destination Wedding Resort Fees
Image source: fyr811
