Hilarious Twisters Blooper Reel with Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos

After making more than $80 million domestically in its first weekend, it’s safe to say that Twisters is taking the box office by storm.
The film is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 92 per cent approval rating from audiences. Yet, amidst the thrilling tornado action sequences and dynamic performances, there’s another side to the movie that fans rarely see—the gag reel.
Behind the Scenes Laughter
Fans are in for a treat as the newly released blooper reel showcases Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos cracking up during various scenes. It’s a delightful mix of missed cues, forgotten lines, and playful antics that offer a lighter glimpse into the making of this action-packed disaster movie.
The Humor Behind the Disaster
Daisy Edgar-Jones shines brightly in these moments, showing off her impeccable comedic timing. During one particular scene, captured in the gag reel, she can’t help but laugh while delivering a line about the escalating storm. As Rad Simonpillai and Anne T. Donahue discussed on Commotion,
the film has immersive action and fun blockbuster performances.
A Closer Look at Cast Dynamics
The chemistry between the cast members is undeniable, and this is evident in their off-screen antics. Glen Powell’s sly humor and Anthony Ramos’s infectious laughter turn intense scenes into memorable behind-the-scenes moments. Fans have been quick to point out how these interactions contribute to their appreciation of the actors’ performances on-screen.
An Unexpected Hit
With the movie’s success attributed in part to its compelling cast dynamics both on and off screen, it’s no wonder audiences are eager for more intimate glimpses like these. This candid look at the camaraderie among actors is a refreshing counterbalance to the film’s high-stakes drama.
Catch more of Twisters‘ off-screen hilarity by watching the full gag reel—it’s definitely a storm worth braving!
