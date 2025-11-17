50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

by

Having a good sense of humor is a godsend in many areas of life. For one, you’re more likely to make friends. Not only that but making someone laugh is a wonderful way to show off your best self on dates. And comedy can work wonders on dating apps, too.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of Tinder chat screenshots from all over the net to show you just how hilarious, witty, and awkward some of these conversations can get. Scroll down for a good laugh and upvote your fave pics. Oh, and feel free to “borrow” some of these jokes the next time you want to make your match giggle.

Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author, was kind enough to explain to Bored Panda the role humor plays in standing out on dating apps. He also shared the other factors that are most attractive to potential mates. You’ll find his insights below.

#1 Whale Hello There

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: l337lol

#2 First Date Thought I Was A Catfish

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: NuttyMuffin69

#3 I Thought It Was Pretty Funny

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: andythisisyourfault

#4 I Mean, I Find Myself Funny

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: LasagnePrincess

#5 First Kiss

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Mikez63

#6 The Best Tinder Response I Have Ever Seen

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: agaetis_

#7 I Love Contributing To The Art Community

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: GoGata_17

#8 A Wholesome Twist

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: boxkickin

#9 I Refuse To Let My Puns Go Unnoticed

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: MacSuperiority

#10 I Think There Was A Misdiagnosis. It May Just Be “Forever Alone With A Pint Of Ice Cream”

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: SincerePickle

#11 Horrible At Math. Decent At Math Puns

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: dinglefutz27

#12 I Think I’m Funny

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: neeshell

#13 Tinder Fail. Her Bio Says She Is “Persian”

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: jessemv

#14 A New Medical Condition?

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: ummanonymous

#15 Bio Said She Worked For Delta

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Acromins

#16 Task Failed Successfully

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: struwilkie

#17 Dumpster Diving

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: boxkickin

#18 What?

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: n8dawgregul8

#19 Remember The Days When It Was All About Pick Up Lines Like This?

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: shaks2301

#20 There’s More Than One Way To Get Rid Of Morning Wood

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: ktm1001

#21 Don’t Call Me Tony Hawk

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: chuckyb3

#22 Guess She’s Not Interested In Letting Me Make A Deposit

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: RandallBarber

#23 Not Off To A Great Start

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: CyberneticOwl

#24 Her Bio Said: “Bonus Points If You Speak French”

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: GabeFro

#25 This Is Why You Don’t Use Tinder For Jokes

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: averyfunnyword2

#26 From A While Back But I Figured I’d Share It With The World

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: wesman487

#27 Mission Failed. We’ll Get Them Next Time

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: ziikozed

#28 I See Your Dad Joke, And Raise You A Pun

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Biaxidant

#29 Ha Ha Depression Pick Up Lines

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: bootlegTrunks

#30 Her Bio Said Don’t Use Her Name In A Pun

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: GG77R6

#31 Her Bio Said: “Tell Me A Bad Joke”

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: mbitbb

#32 Let’s Get To Know Each Other’s

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 One Of My Profile Lines Is That I Can Cook. Cannibalism Is Not My Forte

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: prozac5000

#34 My Dog Would Have Liked This Pun

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: NjallTheViking

#35 Now What?

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Theinjuredginger

#36 Her Bio Said: “Searching For Fun”

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: JakcCSGO

#37 She’s A Philosophy Major

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: DM_ME_FROG_MEMES

#38 My Profile Mentions Liking Bad Puns – I Was Not Disappointed

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: S1ng1ngb1rd

#39 Well, At Least He Tried

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: CaptRead

#40 Her Bio Said: “Hate Small Talk”

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: BeastlyIguana

#41 A Fruitful Discussion I Had Today

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Power_Over

#42 I Am Getting Laid For Sure

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: AMReQ

#43 He Didn’t Find This Funny

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: Yeahyeahyeahyesss

#44 My Logic Is Flawless

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: sarcasmusex

#45 I Don’t Know, I Thought It Was Funny

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: oakabean

#46 That’s What I Get For Trying To Be Funny. Excuse Me While I Go Crawl Under A Rock

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: absolutdisgrace

#47 She Had A Picture Of Herself Covered In Toilet Paper. I Tried Being Funny

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: AnAngryYordle

#48 We Just Got Married. Thought I Would Share My Husband’s Pick Up Line To Me

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: attymarie

#49 Tinder Is A Gold Mine

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: StephIschoZen

#50 Am I Doing This Right?

50 Brilliant Tinder Chats That Totally Deserve A Date, But Don’t Always Work As Expected (New Pics)

Image source: ecrenfrow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Do You Believe In Friday The 13th?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Guy Took Apart An Original VW Beetle And Created These Adorable Motorcycles
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Flay List
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2019
Artist Redefines Floral Art From Her Remote Island
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2020
“In A Meeting, I Told My Boss My Workload Was Too Large, He Responded By Adding More Workload, I Resigned As He Said That”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.