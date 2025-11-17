“Thousands Of Charts, Dozens Of Laughs”: 30 New Honest And Funny Charts From Matt Shirley That Perfectly Sum Up Our Lives (New Pics)

Charts and graphs are often associated with important data and boring presentations, or math lessons back in school, which were not equally fun for everyone. However, charts can be fun, and Matt Shirley, better known as Matt Charts, is here to prove it again.

The chart connoisseur never ceases to amaze his followers with amusing and oh so relatable content. His works cover everything from social anxiety to taxes, Tinder dates, dentist appointments, and so much more (the guy even managed to turn Rick Astley’s iconic song into a chart). Unsurprisingly, his insight in the form of colorful sketches has amassed over 419 thousand followers on Instagram, and quite a few here at Bored Panda as well. We’ve gathered some of his newest masterpieces on this list for you to enjoy, so wait no longer and scroll down to see for yourself that charts can indeed be fun.

More info: Instagram | MattShirleyCharts.com | Facebook | Twitter | Patreon

#1 Like This Chart If You Like This Chart

Image source: mattsurelee

#2 A Little Venn I Made

Image source: mattsurelee

#3 I’m Looking For A Good Stew Recipe If Anyone Has One

Image source: mattsurelee

#4 Tag Someone Who Listens To Bad Music Loudly

Image source: mattsurelee

#5 🎅🏼 vs. 👹

Image source: mattsurelee

#6 ☎️

Image source: mattsurelee

#7 Here’s A Chart From My Book Which You Can Get From The Link In My Bio. It Makes A Good Gift If You Ask Me

Image source: mattsurelee

#8 Tag A Bad Compliment Taker. I Tag Myself

Image source: mattsurelee

#9 I Have A Dentist Appt

Image source: mattsurelee

#10 Tag Someone Who Has Strong Opinions About Holding Doors

Image source: mattsurelee

#11 For My People Pleaser Friends

Image source: mattsurelee

#12 For Folks Who Had To Go Back To The Office 👖

Image source: mattsurelee

#13 Let’s Watch The Fetch Match 🐶

Image source: mattsurelee

#14 Holy S**t The Angry Comments… Hope You’re Doing Well Matt, Ignore The Sensitive Ones

Image source: mattsurelee

#15 Chip Cycle

Image source: mattsurelee

#16 Drop Names Of Shows You’ve Given Up On Recently

Image source: mattsurelee

#17 😎

Image source: mattsurelee

#18 Should I Make A Part 2 On This?

Image source: mattsurelee

#19

Image source: mattsurelee

#20 Tinder Chart

Image source: mattsurelee

#21 It’s Your Job To Use One Of These At Work This Week

Image source: mattsurelee

#22

Image source: mattsurelee

#23 A Few Days Late With This

Image source: mattsurelee

#24 Every Open Concept Office Ever

Image source: mattsurelee

#25 🚌

Image source: mattsurelee

#26 You Can Put This In Your Story If You Are Familiar With Social Anxiety, I Don’t Mind

Image source: mattsurelee

#27 Topical

Image source: mattsurelee

#28 A Little Holiday Chart I Made For @drizlyinc

Image source: mattsurelee

#29 I’m Pretty Good At Adobe Illustrator These Days

Image source: mattsurelee

#30 Uh Oh Is This Her Finishing Move?

Image source: mattsurelee

