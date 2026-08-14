Moms Share 73 Photos From Their Life That Motherhood Is Rewarding, Joyful And Fulfilling But Not Easy

“I don’t know how you do it.” I’ve said this to a friend of mine, a single mom, more times than I can count. She’s a full-time university lecturer, has spearheaded several ambitious community projects, and somehow still finds time for an active social life—all while raising a feisty 5-year-old. Homemade cookies for school included. But then again, she’s hardly the only mom I know who has 67 things to juggle at once, often with a toddler on one hip.
If you’re a mom, you probably know the feeling. Two recent threads—one on Threads, and another on X—asked for photographic proof that motherhood is easy: “Show one photo that proves motherhood is easy. I’ll go first.” The replies came flooding in, and let’s just say I’ll let you be the judge.
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Image source: mommy_ganadora
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Image source: fndlsb
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Image source: roannedromeda
Of course, motherhood isn’t actually easy—and most moms, in the US at least, agree. A 2022 Pew Research Center survey on “Parenting in America Today” found that 66% of mothers said parenting was harder than they expected, versus 58% of fathers—including 30% of moms who called it a lot harder, compared to just 20% of dads.
Moms were also more likely to say they found parenting tiring (47% vs. 34%) and stressful (33% vs. 24%) most or all of the time. And yet, 83% of moms still said being a parent was enjoyable most or all of the time. Hard, tiring, and stressful, for sure—but still enjoyable.
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Image source: ami_starlet
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Image source: shanquea_
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Image source: polina_bataieva
Look at how much mothers actually take on, and the numbers are hardly surprising. Data from the 2021 American Time Use Survey cited by Pew showed that mothers of kids under 6 spent 7.5 hours a day on childcare—versus 5.3 for fathers. Over two extra hours, every single day.
But the difference isn’t just about time, either. Pew reported that among partnered mothers in the US, 78% said they did more to manage their kids’ schedules, 58% did more emotional heavy lifting, and 65% (among those with school-age kids) did more homework duty.
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Image source: daylvicente
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Image source: beautifulskuwll_
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Image source: 4ngela5ouza
And then there’s the judgment. We’ve all heard of mom-shaming; it’s a well-worn phrase. Dad-shaming? Not so much. Pew found that mothers are more likely than fathers to feel judged by the people around them: their own parents, their partner’s parents, other parents, friends, even strangers online. The gap is starkest with other parents in their community (41% vs. 27%) and online groups (31% vs. 16%).
In other words, the juggling act isn’t just about hours. It’s about how many visible and invisible jobs moms are doing at once—and how many people are watching them do it.
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Image source: kakapo
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Image source: beacappab
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Image source: jdghayes
So what is it about motherhood that still makes 83% of moms say, despite all these demands, that being a parent is enjoyable most or all of the time? Of course, there’s the most obvious reason: the tiny human, or humans, who made you a mom in the first place.
There are the good times, the firsts, and all those little moments you wouldn’t trade for the world. Even the tantrums, potty disasters, and public meltdowns tend to become funny stories once everyone’s had a chance to cool off. But there may be something quieter going on, too.
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Image source: _hey.carl_
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Image source: dogaeertekin
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Image source: teacher_jennyvilhalba
The same “Parenting in America Today” survey found that 88% of mothers consider being a parent one of the most important aspects of who they are, with 35% saying it is the single most important. Research into motherhood suggests that this sense of identity can bring about personal growth, too.
Liz Hall, PhD, a psychology professor at Biola University and co-author of Relational Spirituality: A Psychological-Theological Paradigm for Transformation, was one of the researchers behind a 2015 paper that described how “motherhood expands the self.” She later discussed the research in an interview with the American Psychological Association.
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Image source: maria_aragon18
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Image source: parrrda
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Image source: sorryaboutyourovarie
In the interview, Hall explained how becoming a mother can give women a new role that becomes part of how they understand themselves. Caring for an infant, she explains, can cause parents to “loosen their identity boundaries” as they become attuned to a child with needs and a personality of their own. “They’re taken out of their own perspective of the world and forced to see things differently.” She says this can foster greater empathy and compassion—not only toward their child, but more broadly, too.
Hall and her colleagues also connected this expanded sense of identity with greater resilience. As she explained, “If mothers feel being a parent is part of their sense of self rather than just a role they play, they may experience less of that feeling of being pulled in different directions all the time.”
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Image source: inhisyannabae.eraa
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Image source: darya_ezerskaya
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Image source: catieeelizabeth
But this isn’t to say that mothers should feel they have to stoically handle it all on their own—Hall also emphasizes the importance of support. Having people around who accept the struggles of figuring out motherhood can help women navigate those changes, while pressure to parent a certain way can make the process harder. Maybe that’s why the best thing we can all do is give moms a little grace—and appreciate just how much they’re carrying.
Which brings us back to the photos. They may not prove that motherhood is easy, but they certainly prove that moms can find a way to make even the most chaotic moments look pretty impressive.
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Image source: hestia.blackwood
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Image source: olesia.tropicalnotes
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Image source: elinaannnika
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Image source: faiithgates
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Image source: camhutcher
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Image source: jasmynsvoboda
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Image source: beverlyj_19
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Image source: nannaskaikainen
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Image source: sarah.gazda
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Image source: alyissa.isnt.here
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Image source: olivik.jewelry
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Image source: yasmina.markus
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Image source: camillewaterscomedy
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Image source: ostbergemma
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