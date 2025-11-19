30 Literal Memes That Are Hilariously Straight To The Point (New Pics)

What gets a laugh from someone differs based on various factors that make up their identity. While some might appreciate sarcastic humor that is more ambiguous and takes more thinking to unravel, others enjoy good old literal jokes that are so straightforward their simplicity makes them uncontrollably chuckle.
If you (sometimes) delight in the latter, we have great news for you! Today, we’re featuring a list of literal memes collected by the ‘Memes so literal they aren’t even memes’ Facebook page. Scroll down to find them below, and make sure to upvote the most effortlessly funny ones.
#1
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#2
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#3
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#4
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#5
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#6
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#7
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#8
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#9
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#10
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#11
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#12
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#13
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#14
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#15
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#16
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#17
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#18
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#19
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#20
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#21
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#22
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#23
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#24
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#25
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#26
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#27
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#28
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#29
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
#30
Image source: MemesSoLiteral
Follow Us