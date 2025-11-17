50 Design Fails That Are Beyond Ridiculous, As Shared On This Popular Online Group (New Pics)

Most of us can intuitively tell whether something is designed well or if the end result falls way short of what it should be like. The more we’re exposed to ads and products—both great and god-awful—the more our sense of taste develops.

Ever since 2011, this popular subreddit has been sharing examples of epic design fails that are beyond hilarious. In fact, they’re so bad, it’s mind-boggling that the people behind them green-lit them! We’ve collected some of the worst offenders to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down and upvote the designs you love to hate the most.

#1 Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

Image source: TKZoroSantoryu

#2 This Amazing Pregnancy Test

Image source: Explodinator580

#3 This Could Have Been Avoided With 1 Focus Group (of Women)

Image source: JillianDavid13

#4 What About When You Cross Your Legs?

Image source: UglyDuce

#5 So, It’s Fine Then?

Image source: juanjoli

#6 Okay. I Know This Cake Is A Number 1 And It Says “emma,” But It Looks Like A Dick With Balls That Says “weed”

Image source: lama579

#7 Seems A Bit Counterintuitive

Image source: cevanc

#8 Love Handles

Image source: dwThread

#9 Our Wedding Is Going To Have Three Delicious Meal Choices

Image source: Siggy778

#10 I Cancelled My Transaction Twice In A Row By Accident. I Finally Found Out Why

Image source: KearBear

#11 A Solar Powered Parking Meter In An Underground Garage

Image source: Kadnify

#12 “How Do We Make It Clear That It’s A Male Hand Without Seeing The Nails?”

Image source: neverindoubt

#13 My Arms Are About 7 Feet Long, So This Wasn’t An Issue For Me

Image source: Tekki

#14 No Thank You, I Think I’ll Pass

Image source: DragonsTurnMeOn

#15 This Music Poster Looks Like A Guy And Girl Being Hanged

Image source: Mayafoe

#16 Thanks For Reminding Me

Image source: Conicius

#17 This Bus

Image source: reddit

#18 Artistic Kid Dies

Image source: Rosrit

#19 This Unfortunately Designed Kid’s Balloon

Image source: ViolentThespian

#20 This Jfk Memorial

Image source: -Tilde

#21 Surely There Is No Better Way To Write Your Phone Number

Image source: aiden66

#22 When Your Dental Banner Features An Execution

Image source: admiralnorman

#23 Two Flamingos, One Vagina

Image source: afaintsmellofcurry

#24 Another Example Of Unrealistic Body Expectations For Men

Image source: deepshitgoeshere

#25 If Only There Was An Easier Way To See Who Was Outside Your Front Door..

Image source: The_Magi_Carpy

#26 F**king Hurry!!

Image source: NahAnyway

#27 This Maze Game

Image source: peggiep9pm

#28 I Needed Red. Guess Which One I Grabbed At First

Image source: bennythomson

#29 Le Tits Now

Image source: Thee_Nick

#30 Love, Morriage, Boby?

Image source: redsox1524

#31 How Much Do You Trust Your “Multilingual” Ad Designer?

Image source: badon_

#32 This Flower Print Dress

Image source: 666

#33 If Only I Had Some Scissors…

Image source: BeardedMan32

#34 Attention

Image source: boobooob

#35 Meme Says It All…

Image source: TheBensonBoy

#36 If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It

Image source: Momochichi

#37 This Warning Sign

Image source: awesomefacepalm

#38 Toilets And Mirror Ceiling

Image source: zorton213

#39 If You Were In A Car, Would You Know What Accident To Do?

Image source: JoJoeyJoJo

#40 No Way Anyones Getting Past That

Image source: TeLizardWizard

#41 Sometimes It’s Okay To Judge A Book By Its Cover

Image source: jaapgrolleman

#42 I Was Looking For Those…

Image source: Carter4502

#43 This University Isn’t Very Good With Fractions

Image source: Housson

#44 What’s My Age Again?

Image source: jcampbell514

#45 This Awful Slide Placement

Image source: unknown456

#46 What A Great Packaging Choice

Image source: bwaredapenguin

#47 Never Split Your Legs When You Slide Down!

Image source: AdmitOneOnly

#48 Which Is It?!

Image source: Dcooper123

#49 I Have No Idea What I’m Doing

Image source: billow2112

#50 Good Luck Wheelchairees

Image source: OfficialDampSquid

