30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

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Dogs have never needed words to make a point. The jingle of car keys gets them to the front door before you’ve found your shoes, and petting another dog at the park can earn you a look of pure betrayal on the walk home. The Instagram account @lovelydogos is built around these moments, collecting funny photos and memes that give canines the inner monologue they so clearly have.

Some of the posts are pure nonsense and some are unexpectedly sweet, but nearly all of them work for the same reason: the joke is rarely made up. The neediness, the suspicion, the theatrical sulking, and the way a dog can wreck a cushion and still leave you feeling like the one who owes an apology are all things owners will recognize from home.

If your dog follows you from room to room, poses whenever a phone comes out, or treats every car ride as a trip planned in its honor, expect a few familiar faces. Scroll through the collection below, you may start wondering whether someone has secretly been translating your dog’s thoughts.

More info: Instagram

#1

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

#2

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#3

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#4

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#5

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#6

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#7

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#8

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#9

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#10

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#11

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#12

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#13

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#14

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#15

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#16

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#17

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#18

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#19

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#20

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#21

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#22

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#23

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#24

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#25

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#26

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#27

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#28

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#29

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

#30

30 Hilariously Cute Dog Memes To Give You A Much-Needed Dose Of Happiness, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Lovely Dogs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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