If You Like Animals More Than People, These 78 Funny Memes And Posts Might Be What You Need

If you love pets, humor, and internet silliness as much as we do, then you’re in for a treat! It shouldn’t come as a surprise that people around the world like this type of content so much, as we’re all hardwired to appreciate cuteness and love baby animals.
The aptly titled ‘Love Animal Memes’ Facebook page is full of wholesome, funny, and relatable content, and we’ve picked out our favorite memes to share with you. Hopefully, these will bring a smile to your face. Keep scrolling for a well-deserved break from all the chaos in your life, and don’t forget to share your fave posts with your friends to brighten their day.
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Professor Joshua Paul Dale, at Chuo University in Tokyo, told National Geographic that we seek out cuteness for a simple reason: “Because it feels good!”
“The perception of cuteness attracts our attention very quickly—within 1/7 of a second—by triggering a response in the orbitofrontal cortex, the pleasure and reward network of the brain. This fast neural activity seems to be followed by slower appraisal processes that elicit caregiving behavior, decrease aggression, and activate networks involved in play, empathy, and compassion.”
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According to Dale, people’s responses to cuteness go beyond selfish pleasure.
“Feeling the desire to protect, care for, and play with a cute baby or animal, even if it’s only an image on our social media feed, encourages empathy and compassion. Cuteness makes us human.”
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Human beings are hardwired to enjoy cuteness. In a nutshell, seeing cute things relaxes us, triggers positive emotions, and makes us feel happy and pleased.
However, depending on your current mood, life experiences, and even cultural background, you might find different things to be cute (or not!).
“The visual appeal of cuteness often triggers positive emotions, making us feel relaxed and happy. Psychologically, these cute features often lead to feelings of affection and a desire to engage with them in a playful way,” neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, told Verywell Mind.
Furthermore, there is likely an evolutionary explanation for why people are attracted to cute things, too.
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“Looking at this through the lens of evolution, our attraction towards features that are considered ‘cute’ such as smaller noses, larger eyes, and rounder faces are signals to summon caregiving. This is due to a need to protect and nurture weak offspring which ensures the survival of the species,” explains Michael S. Valdez, MD, who has a background in neurology.
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In short, many of the features associated with cuteness are also linked to human babies. Basically, when you enjoy cute things, you are being driven by your very innate human desire to nurture and protect young members of your own species.
Some of the main qualities of cute beings and things include childlike features like a large head, a small body, large and round eyes, and round cheeks. There should be an overwhelming sense of softness and roundness. And yet, that’s not the full picture.
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There’s some individuality at work when it comes to perceiving something as cute (or not), too. Your life experiences and even current mood can shape your understanding of cuteness as much as your culture.
Furthermore, your emotional and personal connections with individuals and objects can allow you to see something as cute even if others don’t share your opinion.
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“For instance, someone who has had positive experiences with a pit bull may associate its appearance with loyalty and affection, making it seem cute. Older individuals may lack typical cute characteristics, but their character traits or life wisdom can generate feelings of warmth,” Dr. Hafeez notes.
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It’s not smiling, giggling, and going ‘aww’ that you can evoke with cuteness. Some individuals can respond with so-called ‘cuteness aggression,’ where they want to high, squeeze, or pinch something cute.
According to Dr. Hafeez, the “overwhelming cuteness creates an intense emotional response, and aggression serves as a way for the brain to manage those strong feelings.”
This cuteness aggression may balance out all the excitement and affection, allowing you to steer clear of emotional overload.
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One huge upside of cuteness (similar to that of humor) is that it can bring people together. It can reduce tension, lighten the mood, release stress, and move you and the people around you toward a more communal and social state of mind.
Basically, cuteness makes you momentarily focus on caring for others, and it helps you set your own ego aside. At least for the time being!
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The creator of the ‘Love Animal Memes’ project, which has 32k followers, describes it as “just a fun page for animal memes.” And that, at the end of the day, is what draws people in, isn’t it?
We can’t wait to hear from you, Pandas! Share your perspectives about memes, insights about animals, and pet pics in the comments section at the very bottom of this post.
Which memes did you like best, and why? Which animal featured in these memes do you think is the cutest? On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you enjoy animal-related internet content?
Tell us all about it. Oh, and if you remember, tell your pets that we said “hello!”
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