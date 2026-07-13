65 Marketplace Listings So Unhinged They Should Come With A Disclaimer And A Hotline Number

Facebook Marketplace is a place where hope goes to get weird. It started as a perfectly reasonable idea, a digital car boot sale, a neighbourly exchange of unwanted furniture and slightly used appliances. And then something happened. Nobody knows exactly when or how, but at some point, a critical mass of people decided that the platform was also an appropriate place to sell a prison toilet.
The worst part is, they might not even be wrong, because someone always buys it. That is the truly unhinged part. Not that these things are being sold. That they are being sold successfully. These listings are proof that the marketplace economy is thriving, completely lawless, and that absolutely nobody is in charge.
#1 Leather.. Monkey??
Image source: featurescreature
#2 Prison Toilet
Image source: sunfiish-hell
#3 Someone Said They Don’t Make Hood Ornaments Like They Used To…
Image source: TheSassyVoss
Most people use Facebook Marketplace to sell a slightly dented bookshelf or a bread maker they used twice. Kymberlee Schopper and Ashley Lelesi, co-owners of a Florida curio shop called Wicked Wonderland, took a different approach and listed human bones. A rib for $35. A vertebrae for $35. A partial skull for $600. Police received a tip in December 2023 and opened an investigation.
That led to both women being charged with the purchase or sale of human organs and tissue. The co-owner’s defence, delivered apparently without irony, was that she had been selling human bones for several years and was simply unaware it was prohibited in Florida. The skull, presumably, was unavailable for comment.
#4 The Bank Thing
Image source: ttriplegoose
#5 Beautiful
Image source: AdProfessional4965
#6 2018 Tesla Electric Car Charger
Image source: Homelessbozo
While Facebook Marketplace doesn’t release official transaction data, verified sales from individual sellers have reportedly reached anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000, typically involving luxury cars, high-end commercial machinery, or real estate.
Someone, somewhere, has completed a quarter-million-dollar transaction on the same platform currently hosting a listing for a “gently used” mattress described as having “good vibes.” The full spectrum of human commerce, compressed into one app, for everyone.
#7 Lightly Used Toyota Corolla
Image source: Tsaiborg22
#8 Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Image source: RiverAfton
#9 Anyone Want A Burial Site?
Image source: stubbornkiwis
The most audacious Facebook Marketplace scam on record belongs to a Missouri man whose operation was so sophisticated it almost deserves a reluctant round of applause before the prison sentence. He listed high-quality used cars below market value and completed the sales with convincing fake titles and forged bills of sale.
He took the cash and then used duplicate keys and GPS trackers to steal the cars back within a day or two. He sold the same vehicles to at least eight different buyers, collected tens of thousands of dollars, and was eventually hit with 14 felony charges. He got close to a hundred years for selling the same car over and over again. The commitment to the bit was, objectively, extraordinary.
#10 Tiny Table
Image source: Natural-Resist8973
#11 Free Broken Glass
Image source: AnAge_OldProb
#12 It’s A No From Me Dawg
Image source: halexanderamilton
And now, the redemption arc this list desperately needed. In 2023, content creator Justin Miller was scrolling through Marketplace when he spotted a heavily bruised, ripped leather wingback chair listed for $50. He was an Antiques Roadshow fan, and it quickly caught his eye. He bought the chair, ran it through Google Lens, and discovered it was a rare 1935 masterpiece by iconic Danish furniture designer Frits Henningsen.
He contacted Sotheby’s, and they authenticated it, tears and all. It sold at auction for $107,950. A man who watches antique television as a hobby quickly turned $50 into a life-changing amount of money. Facebook Marketplace giveth and Facebook Marketplace taketh away, but occasionally it also giveth one hundred and seven thousand dollars.
#13 No Stains Huh?
Image source: Economy-Survey-7484
#14 What A Beaut!
Image source: Odd_Lettuce4831
#15 I Beg Your Pardon?
Image source: HootersUnite
A Chicago woman bought a recliner couch from Facebook Marketplace, brought it home, sat on it for a full hour with her friend, and did not notice anything unusual. That was until the original seller messaged her to ask, with what must have been extraordinary casualness, whether her cat might still be inside the couch.
The answer was yes. A living cat had survived the entire transaction from inside the furniture, completely undetected until its previous owner had a mild moment of concern and sent a text. The cat was fine. The couch was returned. The woman’s TikTok went viral. And somewhere in Chicago, a cat is probably still grounded.
#16 Houseboat
Image source: jmflyers
#17 I’m Interested
Image source: TheLoneRipper1
#18 The Rocktopus
Image source: msdeeds123
In 2024, Kayla McDowell paid $15 for a distressed wooden mirror on Facebook Marketplace and took it home to clean. While doing so, she noticed the paper backing was slightly loose. She peeled it back and found a hidden collection of handwritten love letters dating back to World War One, perfectly preserved, deeply personal, and completely extraordinary.
Letters written between two people across a century of distance, tucked inside a $15 mirror on a digital flea market, waiting for someone curious enough to look. It is the most romantic thing Facebook Marketplace has ever produced, which is a sentence nobody expected to write today, but here we are.
#19 Uh…. I Could Do This For Free…
Image source: Great-Acadia918
#20 Iam At A Loss For Words
Image source: Coloradokush5280
#21 A Free Tree?
Image source: ScarTheRebel
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deserves enormous credit for what is one of the most satisfying sting operations in recent Florida law enforcement history. A crime ring was using fake IDs to rent $52,000 worth of heavy machinery from Home Depots and immediately listing it for cheap on Facebook Marketplace.
The Sheriff’s Office spotted the listings, created a fake buyer persona, arranged a meetup to “purchase” a trencher, and arrested the entire ring on the spot. They used Facebook Marketplace to catch people using Facebook Marketplace to commit crimes. The circle of justice, completed entirely within one app. Truly this platform contains multitudes.
#22 Delicious
Image source: redrocketx3
#23 That’s A Whole Lot Of Fans
Image source: EggsBad
#24 Toshiba TV
Image source: nightmaresfrom93
Facebook Marketplace is, in summary, a place where you can find a genuine Frits Henningsen masterpiece for $50, accidentally adopt someone else’s cat, uncover a century-old love story, and also, if you are not paying attention, purchase a human rib.
It is the full range of human experience compressed into a single scrollable feed, completely unmoderated, endlessly surprising, and absolutely nothing like the sensible digital car boot sale anyone originally intended it to be. The listings in this article are the proof. Screenshot them. Save them. And maybe, before you next sit down on a secondhand sofa, check for cats.
What is the most unhinged thing you have ever seen on Marketplace? Share it with us in the comments!
#25 Coffee Table
Image source: simplyhector
#26 Don’t Need No More
Image source: Kind-Awareness-320
#27 The Midwest Is Exactly How You Think It Is
Image source: DependentAmbitious73
#28 Can’t Believe This Work Of Art Has Been Hidden For 40 Yrs
Image source: lazyplantmom
#29 The Punching Sculpture
Image source: duhnlic
#30 I Cannot Stop Laughing At This
Image source: The_Shelbinator
#31 What
Image source: garldamcpleb
#32 Candy Unicorn
Image source: featurescreature
#33 This Week’s Freakoff Was Quieter Than Usual
Image source: HEYYMCFLYY
#34 Never Thought I’d Find One In My Area But What Do Ya Know
Image source: PMM-music
#35 Beware Of Log
Image source: GadgetusMaximus
#36 A Rare Find!
Image source: queen_in_the_north17
#37 I Don’t Even Know What To Think About This One
Image source: romerogj
#38 What A Find! A Stateverius
Image source: IzzybearThebestdog
#39 The Chudmobile
Image source: Difficult-Stop-872
#40 These Aren’t Beads
Image source: Trans_man1212
#41 Bro…
Image source: Infamous_Floor3243
#42 Mirror
Image source: JennyAcai
#43 Um…?
Image source: Semi__Competent
#44 Sweaty Sandals
Image source: kericatpiss
#45 Don’t Worry. It Has A Spoiler
Image source: Aggressive-Iron353
#46 Actually So Sick I Kinda Want It
Image source: Lunabbg
#47 Marketplace Never Disappoints
Image source: Heedingauricle
#48 It’s Creative, That’s For Sure
Image source: stowRA
#49 Personal Project
Image source: c_ea_ze
#50 An Actual Horror Since I Feel Like I’m Going To Have Nightmares
Image source: madamedutchess
#51 Who Doesn’t Need One Of These? I Hope No One Buys It Before My Next Paycheck Hits
Image source: Darby17
#52 Face Massage
Image source: swdNipps
#53 Unactivated Gift Cards
Image source: Economy-Survey-7484
#54 Hope Y’all Are Safe
Image source: throwawayacc887689
#55 Never Worn
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#56 Please Don’t Tell Me Children Want This
Image source: Economy-Survey-7484
#57 Pray To Me
Image source: Equal_Cauliflower915
#58 For $600, I’d Expect It To Be Called Something Better Than Spanking Bench
Image source: coinlo
#59 Literally Zero Turns Allowed
Image source: tenoikokyrio
#60 Uh… Where Exactly Did You Get That?
Image source: Fantastic_Canary_417
#61 Literal Hand Soap
Image source: Nattala20
#62 Great. New Fuel For My Nightmares
Image source: Aurhasapigdog
#63 Free: Whoppin
Image source: tinybrownbird
#64 55inch TV
Image source: vixxium
#65 Everything Is There, Should Stay In The Air
Image source: Lower_Light3270
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