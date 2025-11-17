This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

by

Oh, how we adore our animal friends! Many times we feel compelled to capture every endearing moment with them through our cameras, hoping to freeze those precious memories in time. It’s just that… they’re always doing whatever they want and those pics may turn out ridiculous. Not only that, but the camera can do something it shouldn’t, or you get the wrong exposure, the shot gets fuzzy, etc.

Crap Bird Photography‘ is a hilariously entertaining Facebook group that captures all those lighthearted bird moments you will want to see. No need for perfect compositions or expert photography skills here – it’s all about embracing the unexpected charm and quirks that our avian companions bring to the lens. We’ve wrapped up a new collection of these funny and crap-tastic images, so feel free to scroll down and check them out.

#1 When In Rome… Take A Crappy Picture Of A Bird. *Photo Credit To My Son. It’s A Proud Day

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Hope Stamback

#2 That Is One Pi$$ed Off Little Egret. The Face On It

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Reet Eaton

#3 Puffin In Flight – Nailed It (Partner Thought It Was Part Of The Island)

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Amy Perrett

#4 I Wasn’t Going To Let A Failed Photo Put Me Off

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Baz Collis

#5 Officer, He Went That A Way!!!

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Neil Reid

#6 Got Any Games On Your Phone

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Sophie Judd

#7 The Lesser Spotted Parasol Gull

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Gem McGuire

#8 When I First Saw This Swan, I Thought It Was In Serious Difficulty – Then I Realized It Was Waving, Not Drowning!

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Terry McKenna

#9 I Think There Was A Smudge On My Lense

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Benjamin Lee

#10 “You Took My Wetlands; I’ll Take Your Breakfast”

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Sharna Clemmett

#11 Missed It By That Much

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Alan Murray

#12 Not Sure Why He’s Giving Me Side Eye

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Laura Feeger

#13 Wrong Legs!

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Jacob Krijt

#14 Got A Picture Of The ‘Cute’ Baby

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Stephanie Newman

#15 I Went On A Boat 13 Miles Offshore To See Atlantic Puffins. It Was Foggy That Morning

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Dori Wagner Eldridge

#16 Lovely Photo Of A Twig, Not Quite What I Wanted, Thanks Camera

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Julie Dall

#17 And, The Legs Have It

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Keith Stedman

#18 Jackson Pollock The Golden Eagle

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Tomoko Shimotomai

#19 A Glitch In The Blurdisphere Left Me Confused, But It Will Make Complete Sense In This Group

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Peter Sewell

#20 I Guess Two Halves Make A Whole?

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Isabelle Watson

#21 Has Anyone Lost A Bowling Pin? Perhaps A Juggler Somewhere?

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Helen McDonald

#22 Ah Yes, The Mighty Peruvian Harris Hawk. A Creature Of Grace And Elegance!

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Mala Cee

#23 “Yoo Hoo! I Say! Hello! Please Look This Way….” To No Avail

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Leesa Gawler Steyn

#24 They Stayed Like This For Minutes Without Moving At All! What’s Crap… Is The Cigarette Butts They Were Having To Step Over To Get To Their Shiny

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Amanda Christy

#25 Bathtime Makes For Awesomely Crap Photos!

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Bill Vandendool

#26 “Mom, Jimmy’s Trying The ‘Land On Your Tippy-Wing Tik-Tok Challenge’ Again…”

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Don MacKay

#27 It’s Got 2 Legs, One Head But There’s Just Something Strange About This Bird

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Vicki Cheshire

#28 A Beautiful Barred Owl, Or Something Like That

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Héctor Segura

#29 Excited To Share My First Photo In The Group. The Giant Canadian Chickens Were Looking Pretty In The Morning Sunlight And I Managed To Capture Their Bird Buttholes

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Adrienne Wisok

#30 Just A Bird Taking A Bath

This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Image source: Raq Melluish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
John Oliver Slams Big Business in Only The Way John Oliver Knows How
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
The Five Biggest Casting Mistakes on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2020
Steampunk Christmas (Stop-Motion Animation)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon Season 1 Episode 14 Review: “The Murtaugh File”
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2017
Artist Creates A Table That Responds To Temperature, Tumblr Users React With Hilarious Scenarios For It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is That One Thing That You Shouldn’t Have Done? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.