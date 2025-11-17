This Facebook Group Is Dedicated To Hilariously Bad Attempts At Photographing Birds (30 New Pics)

Oh, how we adore our animal friends! Many times we feel compelled to capture every endearing moment with them through our cameras, hoping to freeze those precious memories in time. It’s just that… they’re always doing whatever they want and those pics may turn out ridiculous. Not only that, but the camera can do something it shouldn’t, or you get the wrong exposure, the shot gets fuzzy, etc.
‘Crap Bird Photography‘ is a hilariously entertaining Facebook group that captures all those lighthearted bird moments you will want to see. No need for perfect compositions or expert photography skills here – it’s all about embracing the unexpected charm and quirks that our avian companions bring to the lens. We’ve wrapped up a new collection of these funny and crap-tastic images, so feel free to scroll down and check them out.
#1 When In Rome… Take A Crappy Picture Of A Bird. *Photo Credit To My Son. It’s A Proud Day
Image source: Hope Stamback
#2 That Is One Pi$$ed Off Little Egret. The Face On It
Image source: Reet Eaton
#3 Puffin In Flight – Nailed It (Partner Thought It Was Part Of The Island)
Image source: Amy Perrett
#4 I Wasn’t Going To Let A Failed Photo Put Me Off
Image source: Baz Collis
#5 Officer, He Went That A Way!!!
Image source: Neil Reid
#6 Got Any Games On Your Phone
Image source: Sophie Judd
#7 The Lesser Spotted Parasol Gull
Image source: Gem McGuire
#8 When I First Saw This Swan, I Thought It Was In Serious Difficulty – Then I Realized It Was Waving, Not Drowning!
Image source: Terry McKenna
#9 I Think There Was A Smudge On My Lense
Image source: Benjamin Lee
#10 “You Took My Wetlands; I’ll Take Your Breakfast”
Image source: Sharna Clemmett
#11 Missed It By That Much
Image source: Alan Murray
#12 Not Sure Why He’s Giving Me Side Eye
Image source: Laura Feeger
#13 Wrong Legs!
Image source: Jacob Krijt
#14 Got A Picture Of The ‘Cute’ Baby
Image source: Stephanie Newman
#15 I Went On A Boat 13 Miles Offshore To See Atlantic Puffins. It Was Foggy That Morning
Image source: Dori Wagner Eldridge
#16 Lovely Photo Of A Twig, Not Quite What I Wanted, Thanks Camera
Image source: Julie Dall
#17 And, The Legs Have It
Image source: Keith Stedman
#18 Jackson Pollock The Golden Eagle
Image source: Tomoko Shimotomai
#19 A Glitch In The Blurdisphere Left Me Confused, But It Will Make Complete Sense In This Group
Image source: Peter Sewell
#20 I Guess Two Halves Make A Whole?
Image source: Isabelle Watson
#21 Has Anyone Lost A Bowling Pin? Perhaps A Juggler Somewhere?
Image source: Helen McDonald
#22 Ah Yes, The Mighty Peruvian Harris Hawk. A Creature Of Grace And Elegance!
Image source: Mala Cee
#23 “Yoo Hoo! I Say! Hello! Please Look This Way….” To No Avail
Image source: Leesa Gawler Steyn
#24 They Stayed Like This For Minutes Without Moving At All! What’s Crap… Is The Cigarette Butts They Were Having To Step Over To Get To Their Shiny
Image source: Amanda Christy
#25 Bathtime Makes For Awesomely Crap Photos!
Image source: Bill Vandendool
#26 “Mom, Jimmy’s Trying The ‘Land On Your Tippy-Wing Tik-Tok Challenge’ Again…”
Image source: Don MacKay
#27 It’s Got 2 Legs, One Head But There’s Just Something Strange About This Bird
Image source: Vicki Cheshire
#28 A Beautiful Barred Owl, Or Something Like That
Image source: Héctor Segura
#29 Excited To Share My First Photo In The Group. The Giant Canadian Chickens Were Looking Pretty In The Morning Sunlight And I Managed To Capture Their Bird Buttholes
Image source: Adrienne Wisok
#30 Just A Bird Taking A Bath
Image source: Raq Melluish
