71 Funny Animal Memes To Bring Light To Your Day (New Pics)

A bank, a casino, a movie theater… the internet is many things. But above all, it’s a meme factory. Take the social media page ‘Openly Gay Animals’, for example. Catchy name, I know. But the content isn’t about what it might suggest. Instead, this fun little online project uses animal photos to reflect the absurdity, pettiness, and painfully relatable moments of human life — and sometimes uses human behavior to explain the animals. The jokes work both ways. I guess, in the end, we’re still just mammals making stuff up as we go.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: openlygayanimals
#2
Image source: openlygayanimals
#3
Image source: openlygayanimals
#4
Image source: openlygayanimals
#5
Image source: openlygayanimals
#6
Image source: openlygayanimals
#7
Image source: openlygayanimals
#8
Image source: openlygayanimals
#9
Image source: openlygayanimals
#10
Image source: openlygayanimals
#11
Image source: openlygayanimals
#12
Image source: openlygayanimals
#13
Image source: openlygayanimals
#14
Image source: openlygayanimals
#15
Image source: openlygayanimals
#16
Image source: openlygayanimals
#17
Image source: openlygayanimals
#18
Image source: openlygayanimals
#19
Image source: openlygayanimals
#20
Image source: openlygayanimals
#21
Image source: openlygayanimals
#22
Image source: openlygayanimals
#23
Image source: openlygayanimals
#24
Image source: openlygayanimals
#25
Image source: openlygayanimals
#26
Image source: openlygayanimals
#27
Image source: openlygayanimals
#28
Image source: openlygayanimals
#29
Image source: openlygayanimals
#30
Image source: openlygayanimals
#31
Image source: openlygayanimals
#32
Image source: openlygayanimals
#33
Image source: openlygayanimals
#34
Image source: openlygayanimals
#35
Image source: openlygayanimals
#36
Image source: openlygayanimals
#37
Image source: openlygayanimals
#38
Image source: openlygayanimals
#39
Image source: openlygayanimals
#40
Image source: openlygayanimals
#41
Image source: openlygayanimals
#42
Image source: openlygayanimals
#43
Image source: openlygayanimals
#44
Image source: openlygayanimals
#45
Image source: openlygayanimals
#46
Image source: openlygayanimals
#47
Image source: openlygayanimals
#48
Image source: openlygayanimals
#49
Image source: openlygayanimals
#50
Image source: openlygayanimals
#51
Image source: openlygayanimals
#52
Image source: openlygayanimals
#53
Image source: openlygayanimals
#54
Image source: openlygayanimals
#55
Image source: openlygayanimals
#56
Image source: openlygayanimals
#57
Image source: openlygayanimals
#58
Image source: openlygayanimals
#59
Image source: openlygayanimals
#60
Image source: openlygayanimals
#61
Image source: openlygayanimals
#62
Image source: openlygayanimals
#63
Image source: openlygayanimals
#64
Image source: openlygayanimals
#65
Image source: openlygayanimals
#66
Image source: openlygayanimals
#67
Image source: openlygayanimals
#68
Image source: openlygayanimals
#69
Image source: openlygayanimals
#70
Image source: openlygayanimals
#71
Image source: openlygayanimals
Follow Us