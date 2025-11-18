Hey Parent Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing Your Pet Has Done? (Closed)

I think we could all agree that animals were created to entertain us… What was the last thing that your pet did that made you laugh?
My parrot catcalled a lady on the street 😳
I have a Senegal parrot and I use to take him for walks in the park, in his birdie carrier. We were waiting for the green light to cross the street, and the little pest started whistling loudly to a sexy lady next to us 😳 And she turned angrily to the innocent boy standing behind me, and I HAD TO step in to save the day:
“No, miss, listen, it was not him who whistled at you, really, it was my parrot… What parrot? THIS parrot here, he’s a cheeky spoiled lil’ dude, and he can whistle too, come on Mango, could you whistle again for the lady, yes, thank you, did you see that, miss? He does this all the time, but he’s a parrot, he can’t be flirting with you… I think 😳”
20+ years ago our cat had his cartoon moment. The living room and dining room were end to end more than 30 feet long total, with window seats at each end. Mitty got the zoomies and was going back and forth when he decided to jump on the window seat. He miscalculated and went splat against the front of the seat with his arms outstretched. After I checked that he was ok, I burst out laughing. The only thing hurt was his pride because mom laughed at him. He was a fun kitty. 😺 He also used to open the fridge until I fastened a lock on it.
My cat headbutting my door ALL THE TIME.
So I keep my door closed because I need ✨privacy✨, and my cats hates me for that. He is a very protective cat and absolutely hates closed doors. One day I was chilling in my room when I hear a loud THUD , I checked and saw my cat bolt into my room . I lured him out and now whenever he gets energetic he headbutts into my door (dont worry it doesn’t hurt him)
At one time, I was caring for five ferrets. One was mine and the others were for friends that needed an air conditioned environment to keep them (for those that don’t know, ferrets have no tolerance for heat and I live in Florida). I would let them roam around the house when I was up so that they could have their fun. The oldest, Ar-Kahn, loved to sleep in the bottom drawer of a disused dresser I had and every day, he would drag my boots in there with him so that he could sleep next to them. He was older and a bit eccentric.
But, that isn’t the funniest thing that happened. When I had a roommate move in with me, I conscripted a couple of friends to help them move and one of my friends saw my pet ferret, Rockie and said “Hey! You look just like Ar-Kahn!” and stuck his finger in the cage. Rockie saw this as a playful gesture and bit him.
Two years later, I’m moving out and the same friend comes to help and sees Rockie again and sticks his finger in the cage and gets bit again. “Hey!”, I said, “He remembers you!”
