Hey Pandas, You Just Found Your Old Boombox, What Cassette Tape Is In It? (Closed)

Before CDs, before YouTube, before streaming, there were cassette tapes.
#1
Mix tape of old 80’s alternative (back when it was still spelled with a lowercase ‘a’) tracks I recorded off of the radio…
#2
Probably Beastie Boys
#3
Prince – Purple Rain
#4
An extremely worn out copy of ” repercussions/ is your bathroom breeding Bolsheviks?” By The Newtown Neurotics, my favorite early 80s agitprop punk band…. That cassette lived in my tape deck!!!
#5
Dance Mix 95!
#6
Rod Stewart – Every Picture Tells a Story
My first 8 track was Cat Stevens – Tea for the Tillerman
#7
Spice Girls, likely. Or my old Jem and The Holograms tape that came with my Jem doll.
#8
Triumph – Thunder Seven
#9
Hootie
#10
Mixed tape of The Police and Sting.
#11
Five Star
They were an English group from the 80’s billed as the UK version of the Jackson 5, all one family. I was obsessed with them when I was younger wanted to sing like them, dance like them and just generally be them.
#12
Amy Grant’s Heart In Motion. I got the boom box and that tape Christmas of 1992. I played that tape until it broke. It’s been almost 31 years and I still know every song on that tape by heart.
Follow Us