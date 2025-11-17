Hey Pandas, You Just Found Your Old Boombox, What Cassette Tape Is In It? (Closed)

by

Before CDs, before YouTube, before streaming, there were cassette tapes.

#1

Mix tape of old 80’s alternative (back when it was still spelled with a lowercase ‘a’) tracks I recorded off of the radio…

#2

Probably Beastie Boys

#3

Prince – Purple Rain

#4

An extremely worn out copy of ” repercussions/ is your bathroom breeding Bolsheviks?” By The Newtown Neurotics, my favorite early 80s agitprop punk band…. That cassette lived in my tape deck!!!

#5

Dance Mix 95!

#6

Rod Stewart – Every Picture Tells a Story
My first 8 track was Cat Stevens – Tea for the Tillerman

#7

Spice Girls, likely. Or my old Jem and The Holograms tape that came with my Jem doll.

#8

Triumph – Thunder Seven

#9

Hootie

#10

Mixed tape of The Police and Sting.

#11

Five Star
They were an English group from the 80’s billed as the UK version of the Jackson 5, all one family. I was obsessed with them when I was younger wanted to sing like them, dance like them and just generally be them.

#12

Amy Grant’s Heart In Motion. I got the boom box and that tape Christmas of 1992. I played that tape until it broke. It’s been almost 31 years and I still know every song on that tape by heart.

