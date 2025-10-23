Hey Pandas, You Have 60 Seconds To Ruin A First Date — What Do You Say?

by

We all know first dates can be awkward… but what’s the fastest way to completely ruin one? You’ve got 60 seconds—what do you say to make it go downhill instantly?

#1

May I introduce you to my mum? She’s here, on the table next to us…. Hi Mom!

#2

Does this rag smell of chloroform?

#3

I’ve learned so much from Andrew Tate.

#4

“Do you have a minute to talk about our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ?”

Nope, I don’t. My coven demands immediate attention 😂

#5

“So just you know, I have been drinking nothing but pineapple juice the whole week prior to this day.”

#6

If you hear a consistent beeping, don’t worry, it’s just my ankle monitor battery running low…

#7

I have a great joke, you’ll laugh so hard your t**s will fall off. Oh, I see you’ve already heard it

#8

I think you’re my new soulmate

#9

Quick, get in the van!

#10

I am such a nice guy, shall I impregnate you now or after dessert?

#11

If I’m the one with the date:
Do you believe in the flying spaghetti monster?

If I’m a spectator:
“Hey man, I thought you were dating Laura?”

#12

My mentor is looking for sharp, ambitious people to expand their e-commerce business.

#13

I’m a believer in our lord and saviour and the gospel.

If we have Daughters I’d just like to point out I’m a big fan of the names Moab and Ammon for their kids!

#14

*starts rhyming violently*
that’s how I would ruin it

#15

my last girlfriend had that dress and it looked much better on her .

#16

Once again, I have to take my four exes to court over child support.

#17

*Keeps looking over dates shoulder*

MOM! Slow down with the cue cards. You’re flipping them too fast!

#18

“Oh, so it was a really photo of you!”.

#19

Sorry , my ride’s here (as uniformed police enter), can we try again in a year or two?

#20

I’m a mum of five

#21

“Just to get it out of the way up front. The doctor says I’m responding well to treatment and I’m no longer contagious”

#22

“Wow, you look like you work out. Have you considered adding Herbalife to your regimen?” *starts taking bottles and pamphlets out of my purse*

#23

I’m pregnant and you ARE the father.

#24

MAGA

#25

So I was checking out your Facebook and your daughter is hot! 9th grade now, right?… Ok. I grossed myself out.🤢🤮

