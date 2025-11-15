Hey Pandas, You Found A Genie What Are Your 3 Wishes? (Closed)

Genie in a bottle.

#1

1) everyone has food in their belly

2) ditto a roof over their head

3) no-one is racist/an antisemite/homophobic etc.

#2

1- To be able to heal myself and others (to fix my broken body)
2- To be able to teleport anywhere (so I can always visit my family and friends)
3- To be very wealthy so I can build a animal shelter and move to a quieter area. Also so i can buy the belgian nationality and save me a lot of trouble.

#3

Fluency in ALL languages, including dead languages.
To know the answer to any ‘yes/no’ question.
Free the genie.

#4

ok, i’m about to nerd out here:
1.Be an elf and live in the Lost Cities
2. Friends with the Keeper gang.
3. Keefe comes back (that’s all I can say without spoiling)

#5

1. Make all homophobes and antivaxxers disappear.
2. Give me an Awful Sloth
3. Convince my parents to let me get a pixie cut

#6

1.wish for everyone to be way more equal (but we still compete.)
2.get everyone vaccinated against COVID
3.ask for another lamp

the second time through:
1.end poverty(clean drinking water and enough food)
2.I have better writing skills and I can finish writing stories
3.the next time there’s taxes, rich people pay the amount of money they owe

#7

1. I would like to have many more healthy years with my-soon-to-be husband. (We are both 65 and just now starting our lives together.)

2. I would like to have a steady monthly income that would allow us to quit working with some extra to do a little traveling.

3. I would like there to be a way for all needy families to be able to send their children to church camp every summer.

#8

1. Transformation powers
2.Teleportation powers
3. Reality shifting powers

#9

1. To be able to reshape and heal myself at will.
2. To be able to sing, dance, etc. so I can be an actor.
3. To be able to grant the wishes of others, giving me another wish every time I do so.

#10

1) Get the entire Kotlc series ( hardcover )
2) Get all-year free pizza
3) Longer holidays….

#11

1- Ability to add and remove any power I want at will

2- Be a master at all subjects in school (because high school sucks)

3- Remove all my medical issues I have because they make life 10x harder for me

#12

well i would only use one wish and that would be to grant my own wishes with no limits or rules.

#13

Rn if I hade 3 wish’s I’d
1 ask to have my unwanted passenger to leave before he gets to import organs :D
2 ;—; honestly idk

#14

1-To get a life.
2-To be sixteen ugh.
3-To be a trillionare so I can donate it all to sick kids :)

#15

1. I would fix all my addictions (YouTube, procrastination…other stuff..)
2. I would make myself rich and famous. (As an explanation for this, it is a lot easier to help people when one is successful; it’s hard to really reach out when you don’t have money or fame. I would make my dreams come true by making a school for the orphans, homeless, or people escaping from abusive situations. They could learn, talk to others, and grow in a place and community where they could feel safe and free from their past. Also, being rich and famous, I could also instigate programs to reduce waste, clean forests/roads/beaches/etc.)
3. I would wish for the motivation and readiness to actually do the things I plan to do XD.

#16

Unconditional control of all forms of energy

#17

1, To be able to see and communicate with lost loved ones. My niece was born sleeping and I’d love to give her a big hug.
2, Heal the world.
3, Eradicate mental illnesses. Almost everyone in my family suffers with some form of mental health issues, I have depression, anxiety and BPD.

