Hey Pandas, Write A Mini-Story About A Cat (Closed)

#1
A True Story
There once was a little kitten, scared of the world, she had gotten lost after following a butterfly. She found a place, a little shed in the backyard of a well-lighted house, she decided to stay here. In the morning, she meowed and cries, her stomach was growling with misery and pain, but it all stopped abruptly when she smelled food, she went outside the shed and found food, a piece of ham, held by a girl smiling at her. She didn’t know whether to take it, but the pain in her stomach was getting worse by the second, so she took it, after eating the girl brought her water and she drank it happily. Every day after this she trusted the girl more and more, she loved her more and more every day, and so did the girl. After one month, the girl asked her parents to keep her as a pet, they said yes as they saw that their daughter unconditionally loved that little kitten. After years and years of loving the little kitten finally grew up into a fine cat and lived a happy life.´´Chloe died happily and in peace.´´ I say, and I´ll never forget her, she brought me happiness and caring no one else had ever shown, and I thank her for that. Goodbye Chloe.
I love you.
#2
there was a cat, she looked grumpy,she hated fun, she even made a meme about it and put it in the comments ;)
#3
Once upon a time, there was a cat who was perfect. And she knew it. Fed up that her servants *ahem* slaves weren’t up to cat-scratch, she hatched a diabolical plan to take over the world. It worked. Now she is ruler of all she sees, which is everything, mainly. Bow down, lowly peasants. XD
#4
Once upon a time, there was a cat named Fatzo. All the other cats made fun of him for being obese! Fatzo was really sad, and one day he started making poems about it. He realized he could share his songs and poems with the world! So he found Radio Cat, and Radio Cat put his songs on the radio! Fatzo ended up being rich and famous, and all the other cats were ashamed of making fun of him!
#5
There once was a cat and he hated everyone. The end.
#6
Cat.
Hat.
Mat.
Fat.
Rat.
Flat.
Sat.
Pat.
Bat.
Chat.
Stat.
Brat.
Splat.
Gnat.
Cat.
#7
#8
I got a cat.
He was a tabby.
He got lost.
I was worried.
He came back.
I was happy.
#9
mochi is a cat, a calico to be precise. mochi was tired so he went to sleep. the end
#10
There once was a fat cat who loved to sit on mats.
#11
There once was a tabby that ate a tasty leaf, she rolled around and drooled and the humans laughed as she did it.
#12
(first person) Hello i am named Summer by my pet humans. i named them annoying, dum, coco, and book. annoying is a very annoying hooman, it will gib me DRY FOOD, and he gets rid of my Brand new box house’s litterally RIGHT after i put thier new toy mouse ( dead mouse). Ok moving on next is dum… so yea dum needs to be trained. I just adopted her ( annoying was divorced and remarried), and she likes liking annoying in the lips, like gross. Anyway Coco runs around the house like a maniact all the time, and will pet me in the worst spots like bruh what the heck. Anyway books… how do i explain, so a little bit ago i realized that what books was looking at was called a book, books also will play a game called rubox (roblox). Yea ik i has 4 pets its crazy. Anyway goodbye.
With all claws,
Summer
#13
Cat slep
#14
Cat when the cat is laying by the walk way you trip and get a huge scratch from the cat because you were in the way of his laying so he gets his pay back so sleep wit one eye open
