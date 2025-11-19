Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Wife Of Henry Viii, And Why?

I’ve recently fallen back into my obsession with “The Tudors” and started listening to “Six: The Musical” again. Anne Boleyn is my favorite wife of Henry VIII, but I’d love to know yours!
Anne of Cleves. She came out of her marriage to Henry with money, property, respect from all of England, the title of the King’s sister — and her head intact upon her shoulders! She spent the rest of her life in England and was friend to all of Henry’s children.
