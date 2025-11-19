Hey Pandas, Who’s Your Favorite Wife Of Henry Viii, And Why?

by

I’ve recently fallen back into my obsession with “The Tudors” and started listening to “Six: The Musical” again. Anne Boleyn is my favorite wife of Henry VIII, but I’d love to know yours!

#1

Anne of Cleves. She came out of her marriage to Henry with money, property, respect from all of England, the title of the King’s sister — and her head intact upon her shoulders! She spent the rest of her life in England and was friend to all of Henry’s children.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 Posts About The ’90s That Might Hit You With A Wave Of Nostalgia
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“The Best I Had In My Life”: Wife Regrets Open Marriage After Husband Finds Someone
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Couple Spends $25,000 To Convert Old Truck Into Mobile Home And It Looks Better Than Most Apartments
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Some Grumpy Cat Memes (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
‘Twin Peaks’ Cast Net Worths — Who Emerged Richer After the Cult Strange and Surreal Classic
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025