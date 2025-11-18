Hey Pandas, Who’s The Worst Teacher You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

Mine was my first-grade teacher. She yelled at us for the smallest things and made us micromanage each other.
My drama teacher kept giving top set class work to everyone. There was one of my friends in the class as well and she had dyslexia and was particularly deaf and was 4 sets down. She obviously had difficulty with the work but our drama teacher didn’t care and took her out of lessons to talk to her. Later she told us that our teacher told her to “just be better at the work and catch up on the homework as soon as you can”. This was right in the middle of the exams and our teacher wanted homework done before revision. What a B*tch
It was this teacher when I was in the forth grade, she made us all sit down and write notes on art stuff for a long time while the three kids who were her favorite got to play outside, she said it was because the rest of us misbehaved in class and we deserved it. Here’s the thing, I never misbehaved, I was the good student who would pay attention, I would win rewards for it and everything, so I knew this was bs. After that class I was complaining about it to a friend and I guess the same awful art teacher over heard me and decided to punish me for complaining about her punishment when I knew it was bs. I was so happy when she was fired later that year
High school history teacher. He fit all of the stereotypes about history teachers in the U.S. he was a basketball coach and only cared about athletics. Our textbooks were outdated, and the only “teaching” he did was to tell us to read a chapter as homework, answer questions he printed from a newer version of the text, and in class the next day, he would have us read the answers out of the back of the book (which were never even the same questions, because of the version discrepancy).
To this day, I still have huge gaps, as per the stereotype, in my knowledge of history, and I hate him every time I think about it.
A college Sociology professor. My sister gave birth to her second son, and after watching her pass out from blood loss after her first one, I prioritized checking on her. Well, he changed his mind about an assignment’s due date (I made sure I had the time before seeing my sister) in class the next day. When I tried to speak with him, he brushed me off and had no interest in working with me. As the end of the semester rolled around and he realized his class was the one thing preventing my graduation due to that assignment, his tune changed, and he was suddenly understanding and willing to work with me.
My 6th grade teacher. He was an alcoholic who I’m sure hated kids and his job. He was one of those you read about who would throw books, chalk-board erasers, etc at whoever pissed him off at the moment. It would have been ’65 or’ 66 and our lives were a mess with $hit at home and he made my life unbearable. I developed a hatred for school that probably lasted 40 years. I read by chance that he had died some years back, and I thought of the song from Chorus Line where the girl described hearing of a teacher who died, “and I felt nothing”.
