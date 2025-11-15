Hey Pandas, Who Was Your Favorite Cartoon Character As A Child? (Closed)

Tell about your favorite cartoon characters as a child
#1
Bart Simpson. It might not be for little kids but when your dad is a huge fan you kinda grow watching it..
#2
depends…who lives in a pineapple in the sea
(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ◕ヽ)
#3
Sailor Moon
#4
Spongebob. Still is.
#5
Bart Simpson… From the Simpsons.
#6
Wakko, Ferb, Dipper, Squidward, Spongebov, Marcelline, Princess Bubblegum.
#7
my mo loved spongebob, so much, that she almost had spngebob everything
#8
I really liked Doc McStuffins!
#9
Danger mouse! And I think he always will be.
#10
Technically, i’m still a child, but here’s mine:
BABY YODA/GROGU
#11
Mine was probably I know most people said this but screw it. Bart Simpson was hilarious.
#12
clarabelle from mickey mouse and she still my fav
#13
Wakko Warner
#14
Pinkie pie! Still my fav. I’m 13 and people always say I act like her
#15
Ferb
#16
mickey mouse
i would wake up at five in the morning to watch him
#17
Phineas!!!! His triangle head is so dreamy!!!!
#18
Speed Racer…I even had a crush on him
#19
Johny Test
