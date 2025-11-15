Hey Pandas, Who Was Your Favorite Cartoon Character As A Child? (Closed)

by

Tell about your favorite cartoon characters as a child

#1

Bart Simpson. It might not be for little kids but when your dad is a huge fan you kinda grow watching it..

#2

depends…who lives in a pineapple in the sea

#3

Sailor Moon

#4

Spongebob. Still is.

#5

Bart Simpson… From the Simpsons.

#6

Wakko, Ferb, Dipper, Squidward, Spongebov, Marcelline, Princess Bubblegum.

#7

my mo loved spongebob, so much, that she almost had spngebob everything

#8

I really liked Doc McStuffins!

#9

Danger mouse! And I think he always will be.

#10

Technically, i’m still a child, but here’s mine:

BABY YODA/GROGU

#11

Mine was probably I know most people said this but screw it. Bart Simpson was hilarious.

#12

clarabelle from mickey mouse and she still my fav

#13

Wakko Warner

#14

Pinkie pie! Still my fav. I’m 13 and people always say I act like her

#15

Ferb

#16

mickey mouse

i would wake up at five in the morning to watch him

#17

Phineas!!!! His triangle head is so dreamy!!!!

#18

Speed Racer…I even had a crush on him

#19

Johny Test

