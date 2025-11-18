Hey Pandas, What’s Your Ultimate Comfort Food? (Closed)

by

For some, it’s a cup of tea, for others, it’s candy—what’s your go-to comfort food?

#1

Tuna casserole the way my mom made it – canned tuna and shell pasta in a bubbly cheesy mushroom sauce, a crouton crust……and no peas!

#2

Grilled cheese made in my moms kamal or this one pasta dish she makes with a cream cheese sauce and sausage

#3

I adore hibiscus and pumpkin tea, my parents like dried fruits but pumpkin tea has always been my favorite, “I know it’s so typical fall ” but it does taste amazing!

#4

Hot Chocolate and my fave restaurant’s hot noodles w/ veggies

#5

Cinnamon buns
French toast
Pork chops in thick mushroom soup

#6

Pizza. Pizza makes everything better.

#7

Don’t know if this is too generic, but plain cheese pizza or a smooth peanut butter sandwich on some soft, crust-less bread.

#8

1: A nice steamy bowl of rice porridge that me mum makes (Ironically enough for an Asian, I used to hate it as a young buck but now it feels like home)

2: Champ aka Irish Mash Potatoes and Scallions (My specialty aka heavier on milk and butter, which most times but not exclusively, includes bacon bits)

3: Seafood/mushroom chowder (My aunt married a Polish-British man who used to make what I consider the ultimate chowders of both kind and when they visited, they always had ingredients on hand to make them. They’re getting older now and have slowed down a bit on the visits but were kind enough to pass the recipe to me mum because we enjoyed it so much)

The taste of home… I think I’m going to be heading to the kitchen now. Comfort’s a-calling :-)

#9

Mac & cheese the way my grandpa learned to make it in the navy.

Grandpa Frank Mac & Cheese:

– 16 oz macaroni, cooked al dente (16 oz is unprepared measure)

– 16 oz Colby cheese, cubed (1×1 inches)

– 10.5 oz cream of mushroom soup

– Salt & Pepper to taste

Mix it all together until the cheese melts. You can cheat by tossing the whole batch in the microwave for 3 min.

We alter it a bit to use shell macaroni because I love how the shell can capture a chunk of melted cheese.

#10

Pasta, pesto & cheddar cheese

#11

Stuffed cabbage by no means was it hard to make or tasted the best but all the times I’ve eaten I’ve been with family or someone I love.

