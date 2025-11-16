Hey Pandas, What’s Your Super Power? (Closed)

Mine’s invisibility. I can walk into a room past a person or group of people, and more often than not they are startled when they turn around and see me. I have been privy to many a private conversation simply because people don’t realize I’m there. Not like I’m hiding, I guess I just blend into the scenery and go unnoticed. At every job I’ve ever had for the past 10+ years my nickname inevitably becomes “Ninja” because I seemingly just appear out of nowhere. Not that I’m complaining; I prefer to go unnoticed. The less you see of me, the more I see of you. So Pandas… what’s YOUR super power?
