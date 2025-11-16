Hey Pandas, What’s Your Pet Peeve? (Closed)

Answer the question on what your biggest pet peeve is!
#1
“your” when it’s used instead of “you’re” especially when people know they’re doing it wrong.
#2
My biggest pet peeve is when people say “its just a joke” when they get called out for saying something mean.
#3
oh i’ve got another one. when people don’t put spaces after punctuation.like this. it bothers me so much for no reason lmao
#4
When people say “side eye” instead of just giving the damn side eye.
#5
My dad. Just his existence at this point makes me irrationally angry, he’s not a good person. Also the sound of people chewing, little verbal noises that people make (they’re usually tics or stims though so I don’t get mad at people for those. They can’t really help it). I have autism so a lot of small things make me really upset sometimes
#6
Chewing with their mouth open/loudly
#7
People being unkind just because they can. Like it’s not that hard to be a good person
#8
mine is when people come up to you and ask you a question and then don’t let you answer it because they either answer themselves or they just dont stop talking about it
have an amazing day
#9
People who call achromatic thing monochromatic because monochromatic is having one color and achromatic is only being black and white
#10
Oh also people scratching their hair. It’s gross
#11
People who say they’re “controversial” or like to “play the devil’s advocate” and just use it as an excuse to be mean and hateful.
