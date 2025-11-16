Hey Pandas, What’s Your Pet Peeve? (Closed)

“your” when it’s used instead of “you’re” especially when people know they’re doing it wrong.

My biggest pet peeve is when people say “its just a joke” when they get called out for saying something mean.

oh i’ve got another one. when people don’t put spaces after punctuation.like this. it bothers me so much for no reason lmao

When people say “side eye” instead of just giving the damn side eye.

My dad. Just his existence at this point makes me irrationally angry, he’s not a good person. Also the sound of people chewing, little verbal noises that people make (they’re usually tics or stims though so I don’t get mad at people for those. They can’t really help it). I have autism so a lot of small things make me really upset sometimes

Chewing with their mouth open/loudly

People being unkind just because they can. Like it’s not that hard to be a good person

mine is when people come up to you and ask you a question and then don’t let you answer it because they either answer themselves or they just dont stop talking about it

People who call achromatic thing monochromatic because monochromatic is having one color and achromatic is only being black and white

Oh also people scratching their hair. It’s gross

People who say they’re “controversial” or like to “play the devil’s advocate” and just use it as an excuse to be mean and hateful.

