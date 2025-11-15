Hey Pandas, What’s Your New Years’ Resolution?

Ok so 2021 was not very great because of COVID-19, so not a lot of us got to do a great deal. And yes, I know it’s not new years yet, but I think it’s a great time to start thinking about some personal goals and aims that you would like to achieve in 2022. This is a judgment free zone:)

#1

Personally, I’d love to write a book during the course of 2022! I think it would be something so great to spend my spare time on.

#2

I’d like to stop procrastinating so much… but that might have to wait until the next new year.

#3

think of a new years resolution

#4

Stay sane until the next book in my book series comes out
go to summer camp again
do well at my orchestra competition in march

#5

Stop eating salt and vinager chips

Patrick Penrose
