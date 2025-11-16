Hey Pandas, What’s Your New Name? (Closed)

by

Follow this format and let me know what your new name would be by commenting below!

First name = the Name of your first pet.

Middle name = adjective that describes you.

Last name = the job your parents or grandparents had.

#1

Mr Mistoffelees Batty Accountant….

#2

Cooter crazy mailman……
I have no words

#3

Fidget, the artistic waitress

#4

Domino, the Happy Go-Lucky Computer Engineer

#5

Lilli, the bubbly soda jerker

#6

Shade Nerdy Mortician… 😳

#7

Jax the Smart Roofer.

#8

Nemo, the friendly interior designer

#9

Layla the sarcastic actor

#10

Athena the Creative Music Teacher

#11

Delta 5 Cringe Pilot
wonderful name

#12

Riley short entrepreneur

#13

Sammy analytical lumberjack

Had to go back to grampa. Sammy analytical Engineer sounds like a perky software developer.

#14

hm augest de sun juniper

#15

Nothing anxious teacher

Huh. It would probably be better if I actually had a pet.

#16

Rocky Shy Geothermal Engineer

#17

Rexx Smart Carpenter

#18

Shadow the friendly caretaker

#19

Pipsi, the Silly Farmer

#20

Baby Blue Butler

#21

It would be “Ramesses Ugly Mason” and I don’t like it.

