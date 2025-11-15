Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Recent Dream? (Closed)

The rules are pretty simple.
1. Don’t make one up
2. Only share what’s appropriate (make sure your dream is safe for younger audiences).
3. Be nice!
4. HAVE FUN!
#1
I was in my dream college studying what my dream job was so im watching this person give radiation therapy to a patient and then somehow her head (ka-boomed) and then her headless body does the wap dance while im covered in her (you know). Than i woke up.
#2
So, this is a reoccuring dream, and just last night, I had it. It always starts off where I’m in the woods or something, and suddenly Kermit the Frog pops out, wearing a dark cloak, and starts chasing me. He screams, “IT’S NOT SO EASY BEING GREEEEEEEEN!!!” over and over, and after a while he corners me into a tree or cave (this time around it was a tree) and yells gibberish in my face. I then wake up.
#3
so there’s a chance i’m pregnant and I had this dream last night where my test came out positive and I had to tell mum and paul and my brother found out because he saw the test and went and told them and they got so angry at me for not telling them and I said I was about to tell you but he had to say something and then very religious aunt was there telling me that it was against gods law to have s3x before marriage
#4
I had this dream where someone kept chasing me around my house and dragged me to the kitchen. Then for some reason they called me sonic ;-;
#5
I had a dream me and my family were at Chipotle, and you know how there’s like, multiple people to help you? Well, all of those people were my SISTER’S CLASSMATES. One guy flirted with me and this other girl was all sassy to me so I decided to punch her in the face, and I DON’T KNOW WHY. I ended up getting cotton candy (which apparently they had there) for punching the girl apparently named “Ella.”
#6
So mine was that dinos started taking over the world, and the group of living humans went to shelter. There was a farmer girl kid, that was getting annoyed with one of the other girls, And she had a shotgun and shot her. then she started crying and feeling bad, she went outside to rake the body. Turns out 15 t-rexs were standing outside the door everyone had got eaten besides me. And i was hidden in a closet, that nothing could ever open. When i went out they were gone. And thats it
#7
my recent dream was a nightmare… sleep paralysis. i saw my demon.
#8
my most recent dream was about me having a happy family. (i wish i had a happy family:( )
#9
If sleep paralysis doesn’t count then it’d have to be a dream I had last week about Hitler chasing me and my family and friends. In the end I gave up and let him shoot me but my friends/family made it.
#10
IDC what you think but I keep a dream journal.
#11
it was weird….i fell asleep an hour before lunch and my dream was: me lying in my bed, i couldn’t move, i couldn’t wake up. and i felt obligated to wake up cuz i could her my brother calling me for lunch. when i finely woke up…he claimed he said nothing.
another dream, even weirder…imagine you wake up walk across your room but the second you totch the doorknob you wake up again, GEEz that one was torture….i did finally wake up.
#12
Last night I had a dream that I went to Tim Hortons and met Joe Biden eating a salad from McDonald’s. It was weird
#13
falling down a cliff
#14
I fell through a manhole, and I fell into a world where everything was made out of Doritos. Also, the the floors were all trampolines.
#15
I had a dream where I actually committed suicide, [ I’ve been having thoughts] and then as a ghost i had ti watch my family cray and cry, over me, and worst of all, i had to watch my dad Hang himself he was so sad.
#16
don’t know why, but i’ve been having dreams about people shaving my beard off without my consent.
#17
I had a dream where 4 kids ( i was one of them) and 3 adults were getting the covid vaccine. The adults had to swallow this BIG pill instead of a shot, and us kids had to vaccinate ourselves :(
#18
Well last night I was sleeping and the image of a dog doing the floss kay I gonna stop cause the kids might be haunted by the images!
#19
My favorite YouTuber was pointing to a steak in the microwave and said, “it’s 45 watermelons hot.” Man I have weird dreams
#20
my friend deep throating a sushi roll
