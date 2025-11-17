Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite 90’s TV Show Or Movie? (Closed)

by

We all have that childhood memory of racing to the living room to watch Itchy and Scratchy… Or maybe a recent memory of watching a 90’s show with your parents. Well anyway, which one is your favorite?

Cartoon or live-action (or something else I don’t know about).

#1

I think my favourite just has to be The Nanny. (my family hasn’t finished watching the series yet, so NO SPOILERS PLS!) I’d never dare to skip the intro to this one, it’s way too catchy. She was workin in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens…

#2

1995’s American Gothic: the anti-Andy Griffith Show about a Southern sheriff who is 180 degrees different than the wholesome 1960’s sheriff Andy Taylor.

Gary Cole (Bill Lundburgh) plays the not so pure sheriff and Sarah Paulson co-stars

#3

Love hocus pocus and nightmare before Christmas

#4

Babylon 5…… An absolute classic sci fi series.

#5

Animaniacs. It was a kid’s animated variety show that had lots of humor that was aimed at adults.

#6

Star Trek – The Next Generation. 🖖

#7

Frasier, Wings, and Northern Exposure,

#8

Jurassic Park, Hocus Pocus, and Friends.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Cosplayer Crafts Her Own Realistic Baby Dolls To Create Unique & New Cosplay Content
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The 25 Winners Of The 2018 Drone Photo Contest Have Been Announced, And Their Images Are Breathtaking
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Humans: The Stage-to-Screen Masterpiece is Worth Every Penny
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2021
Always Sunny in Philadelphia Renewed for Four More Seasons
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Mystic Messenger
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2018
76 Times People Were So Infuriated With Their Family Members, They Had To Vent Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.