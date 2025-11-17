Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite 90’s TV Show Or Movie? (Closed)

We all have that childhood memory of racing to the living room to watch Itchy and Scratchy… Or maybe a recent memory of watching a 90’s show with your parents. Well anyway, which one is your favorite?
Cartoon or live-action (or something else I don’t know about).
#1
I think my favourite just has to be The Nanny. (my family hasn’t finished watching the series yet, so NO SPOILERS PLS!) I’d never dare to skip the intro to this one, it’s way too catchy. She was workin in a bridal shop in Flushing, Queens…
#2
1995’s American Gothic: the anti-Andy Griffith Show about a Southern sheriff who is 180 degrees different than the wholesome 1960’s sheriff Andy Taylor.
Gary Cole (Bill Lundburgh) plays the not so pure sheriff and Sarah Paulson co-stars
#3
Love hocus pocus and nightmare before Christmas
#4
Babylon 5…… An absolute classic sci fi series.
#5
Animaniacs. It was a kid’s animated variety show that had lots of humor that was aimed at adults.
#6
Star Trek – The Next Generation. 🖖
#7
Frasier, Wings, and Northern Exposure,
#8
Jurassic Park, Hocus Pocus, and Friends.
