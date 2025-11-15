Share!
#1
Defenestrate
and
Salmuttotabreabittlecochicarachopotatie Pie Cake
#2
kaw, brophine, frack, shat, shenanigans, F*ckery, lmao and more
#3
well its a quote but..,”the haus of holbien” and “Hans Holbein goes around the world
Painting all of the beautiful girls
From Spain
To France
And Germany
The king chooses one
But which one will it be?
You bring the corsets
We’ll bring the cinches
No one wants a waist over nine inches
So what, the makeup contains lead poison?
At least your complexion will bring all the boys in”
#4
Chill, Vibe, Bro
#5
Potato, bro, GET REKT, reeeeeeeee, oof, oofers, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, boi, and I like to say Holy froot loops or Oh my potatoes
#6
Bro or Dude. Yeah. That’s probably all that there is.
#7
Ombre and duvet
#8
Donkey and Monkey…with a Scottish accent. (donkey slightly more)
#9
How’s life
Yellow
Wazzup
#10
Either Fantastic (passive aggressively, its fun) or cacophony. I used to pronounce it “cack-a-phoney” and it was so fun just to repeat over and over again
#11
Machiavellian
Idiosyncrasies
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
#12
Bruh, what the fricking frack patty wack, *inhale* AGH, shut, a**e, crazy, simp. Yeah im not ok.
