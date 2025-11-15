Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Revenge Story? (Closed)

by

Can be someone else’s too.

#1

Being happy and moving on.

#2

Get comfortable, because there is a lot going on.
It all started the very first day of 3rd grade. I was on the bus going home, when someone started crying. I looked around to see who it was, and saw a group of 4th grade boys beating up Liesl, who became my bff. So I yelled “STOP” and invited Liesl to sit with me.

2 weeks later, the 4th grade boys start carpooling, so they aren’t on the bus anymore. Enter Oliver, my archenemy. He would scream and say alien whenever I boarded the bus because I had a cleft lip and would stim. Oliver was Liesl’s brother, so she knew everything. Using this, we made an epic plan over the course of the semester to humiliate him.

Eventually January rolls around. Time to put our plan into action. Liesl puts some lipstick onto Oliver to give him a cleft lip look.

#3

Revenge of the Sith

#4

My one friend was repeatedly sexually harassed so he went full Kevin McAllister on the abuser.

#5

These two girls living together in a university apartment. One slept with the other one‘s longtime boyfriend. She had always been very proud of her long, blond hair and spent a lot of time and energy for hair masks and „beautification“. So as a revenge, her roommate filled her conditioner with Veet (hair removal cream). Didn’t take long – for results to show. Don’t know, if this is an urban legend or really true – but it‘s a story that stuck in my head

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
12 Honest Dog Breed Slogans That Make Fun Of Stereotypes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
YouTube Video Causes Sushi Restaurant Chain To Ban Photography
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of Your Pet Being A Weirdo (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Random Thing You’ve Done At Least Twice? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word And Here Are 55 Hilarious Responses
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The All New North South Metro Line Of Amsterdam
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.