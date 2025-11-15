Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Revenge Story? (Closed)

Can be someone else’s too.
#1
Being happy and moving on.
#2
Get comfortable, because there is a lot going on.
It all started the very first day of 3rd grade. I was on the bus going home, when someone started crying. I looked around to see who it was, and saw a group of 4th grade boys beating up Liesl, who became my bff. So I yelled “STOP” and invited Liesl to sit with me.
2 weeks later, the 4th grade boys start carpooling, so they aren’t on the bus anymore. Enter Oliver, my archenemy. He would scream and say alien whenever I boarded the bus because I had a cleft lip and would stim. Oliver was Liesl’s brother, so she knew everything. Using this, we made an epic plan over the course of the semester to humiliate him.
Eventually January rolls around. Time to put our plan into action. Liesl puts some lipstick onto Oliver to give him a cleft lip look.
#3
Revenge of the Sith
#4
My one friend was repeatedly sexually harassed so he went full Kevin McAllister on the abuser.
#5
These two girls living together in a university apartment. One slept with the other one‘s longtime boyfriend. She had always been very proud of her long, blond hair and spent a lot of time and energy for hair masks and „beautification“. So as a revenge, her roommate filled her conditioner with Veet (hair removal cream). Didn’t take long – for results to show. Don’t know, if this is an urban legend or really true – but it‘s a story that stuck in my head
