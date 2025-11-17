Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Personal Crackpot Theory? (Closed)

We all (or at least those with the slightest bit of imagination) have a crackpot theory about something. And we love our crackpot theory – we know it’s crackpot, and that’s part of the fun.
#1
That Octopus are the descendants of aliens……. They’re just too smart and too weird to be natural!!
#2
Can I list my favourite crackpot theory to dispute? My “favourite” as in “shake-my-head,” I can’t believe people would be so stupid. “Favourite” as in worst of the worst.
Any time someone says, “they faked it,” or “all those people were actors” in response to a world tragedy. Such as, when there’s a mass shooting, or a large scale war crime, or major tragic incident, and people say it was faked.
I work in the entertainment industry. Do you have any idea how hard it would be to fake a major, large scale, mass tragedy that makes news headlines around the world. It would be logistically impossible.
First of all, actors have unions. You can’t hire a bunch of actors without there being a lot of paperwork and records of it. Second, have you ever watched the credits at the end of a movie. It would take hundreds of people to fake something like a large mass shooting. There’s no way to keep all those logistics hidden from public view. Unfortunately, when s*** goes down, it’s real.
#3
I propose there is quantum entanglement between versions of Tarot cards and versions of Monopoly. If a new version of one is created, a new version of the other springs into being. Their number is always exactly equal.
#4
That Prince Philip orchestrated the “accident.”
– Diana had said she wanted to be married again
– she was the Mother Earth type. She would’ve had a child with dodi Fayed; then a future king of England would’ve had a half-Egyptian half-sibling – horror…!
– the chauffeur was tinctured. A chauffeur at the ritz? Trousered? Really?
– Philip was the only one with enough money and influence to make it happen and so high that he would never be suspected.
