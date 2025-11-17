Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Personal Crackpot Theory? (Closed)

by

We all (or at least those with the slightest bit of imagination) have a crackpot theory about something. And we love our crackpot theory – we know it’s crackpot, and that’s part of the fun.

#1

That Octopus are the descendants of aliens……. They’re just too smart and too weird to be natural!!

#2

Can I list my favourite crackpot theory to dispute? My “favourite” as in “shake-my-head,” I can’t believe people would be so stupid. “Favourite” as in worst of the worst.

Any time someone says, “they faked it,” or “all those people were actors” in response to a world tragedy. Such as, when there’s a mass shooting, or a large scale war crime, or major tragic incident, and people say it was faked.

I work in the entertainment industry. Do you have any idea how hard it would be to fake a major, large scale, mass tragedy that makes news headlines around the world. It would be logistically impossible.

First of all, actors have unions. You can’t hire a bunch of actors without there being a lot of paperwork and records of it. Second, have you ever watched the credits at the end of a movie. It would take hundreds of people to fake something like a large mass shooting. There’s no way to keep all those logistics hidden from public view. Unfortunately, when s*** goes down, it’s real.

#3

I propose there is quantum entanglement between versions of Tarot cards and versions of Monopoly. If a new version of one is created, a new version of the other springs into being. Their number is always exactly equal.

#4

That Prince Philip orchestrated the “accident.”

– Diana had said she wanted to be married again

– she was the Mother Earth type. She would’ve had a child with dodi Fayed; then a future king of England would’ve had a half-Egyptian half-sibling – horror…!

– the chauffeur was tinctured. A chauffeur at the ritz? Trousered? Really?

– Philip was the only one with enough money and influence to make it happen and so high that he would never be suspected.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Yellowstone Season 2
Meet the Cast of Yellowstone Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2019
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Pet In A Funny Pose (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Animals Going “Goblin Mode”, As Shared By This Dedicated Instagram Account
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Bride Gets Savage Revenge On Controlling MIL By Serving Her A ‘Special’ Meal At The Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Illustrated My Favorite Comics, TV Shows, And Movies In These 11 Fan Art Pics
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Create Fictional Maps That Honour Nature, Animals And Extraordinary People
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.