Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Line From A Novel? (Closed)

Tell us what’s your favorite line from a novel and we’ll judge which is the best. Don’t forget to tell from which novel and a bit of context.
#1
From The old man and the sea
“You can destroy a man but you cannot defeat him”
#2
In the Novel Dracula By Bram Stoker, when Dr John steward is giving his beloved Lucy a Blood transfusion from his own blood after she was attacked by Dracula and says:
“No man knows till he has suffered from the night how sweet and dear to his heart and eye the morning can be. When the blood is life and it gives life to the one we love, it is a precious thing to feel.”
#3
In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, while the characters are on lockdown in District 13, Katniss goes over to Finnick for some comfort. Finnick Says:
“It takes ten times as long to put yourself back together as it does to fall apart.”
#4
“It’s our curse now” from beautiful creatures
#5
It’s not a novel, it’s a play:
‘Our doubts are traitors and make us lose the good we oft might win by fearing to attempt’ – William Shakespeare, Measure for measure.
#6
“Sometimes things have to get woese before they can get better.”
-Keefe, Keeper of the Lost Cities
#7
From the outsiders
“‘Stay gold, ponyboy. Stay gold…’ The pillow began to sink a little, and johnny died.”
#8
” The past is a foreign country, they do things differently there.” – The Go-between….
