Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Generation Joke? (Closed)

by

Memes and jokes about the generations!

#1

2020: *babies being born*
The universe: In 13 years this generation will be called…

the quarenteens.

#2

Baby Boomers did that thing where you leave a single square of toilet paper on the roll and pretend it’s not your turn to change it but instead with a whole society

#3

Not sure if this counts but…

“Why did the chicken cross the road? Weed eater.”

VeggieTales seriously predicted my generation’s sense of humour 💀

#4

kids in the 50s would tell their parents: Grandfather telephoned
Kids in the 2010’s would say: grandpa called
and kids today just say “boomerang “

#5

An old man walked into a bar and it knocked him over

