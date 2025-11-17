Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Generation Joke? (Closed)

Memes and jokes about the generations!
#1
2020: *babies being born*
The universe: In 13 years this generation will be called…
the quarenteens.
#2
Baby Boomers did that thing where you leave a single square of toilet paper on the roll and pretend it’s not your turn to change it but instead with a whole society
#3
Not sure if this counts but…
“Why did the chicken cross the road? Weed eater.”
VeggieTales seriously predicted my generation’s sense of humour 💀
#4
kids in the 50s would tell their parents: Grandfather telephoned
Kids in the 2010’s would say: grandpa called
and kids today just say “boomerang “
#5
An old man walked into a bar and it knocked him over
