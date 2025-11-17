Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Tongue Twister? (Closed)

Best, meaning either one you can rhyme off no problem, or one gets you every time. Pandas be proud of the twisted tongues!
#1
I’m not the pheasant plucker,
I’m the pheasant plucker’s mate,
And I’m only plucking pheasants
‘Cause the pheasant plucker’s late.
I’m not the pheasant plucker,
I’m the pheasant plucker’s son,
And I’m only plucking pheasants,
Till the pheasant pluckers come.
#2
“If you must cross a course cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully.”
Not my original work
#3
A Dutch one: De knappe kapper knipt knap, maar de knecht van de knappe kapper knipt knapper dan de knappe kapper kapt.
Learned this one when I was 9, hasn’t left my head since
#4
A bit basic but “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood” is always a good one!
#5
She sells seashells by the seashore, The shells she sells are seashells I’m sure. So if she sells seashells on the seashore, Then I’m sure she sells seashore shells.
This is a tongue twister about Victorian fossil hunter Mary Anning. Who lived and sold her fossils in Lyme Regis Dorset, England
#6
“Kitty, catty, paws, claws, mouse, house, whiskers, tricksters, fur, purr, pounce!”
#7
Betty bought a bit of butter, but the butter Betty bought was bitter, so Betty bought a bit of better butter.
(There are several variations to this depending where you’re from)
#8
I am a sheet slitter, and I slit sheets. How many sheets could a sheet slitter slit, if a sheet slitter could slit sheets?
#9
I tell people to try saying ‘Flatcap Factory’ 5 times fast
#10
Technically not the traditional tongue twister but the country I live in (Wales, UK) boasts the second longest place name in the world (number one is held by New Zealand).
Anyway it’s Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch
I’ll try to write it in a way that non Welsh speakers can actually pronounce it (kinda).
Lan. Fire. Po. Prin. Geth. Gore. Gare. Ith. Win. Drawboard. Lanta. Silio. Go. Go. Goch.
#11
“He thrusts his fists against the post, and still he insists he sees ghosts.”
I had a speach impediment as a child. My mom would listen to books on tape. Stephen King used that with a character. It worked for me.
#12
A german one:
Barbarasrhabarberkuchenbarbarbarenbartbarbier
(Barbara’s rhubarb cake bar barbarian beard barber –> the barber that cuts the beards of the barbarians that frequent Barbara’s rhubarb cake bar)
#13
a blubbering blubber blueberry is a blueberry that has much blubber, but blueberries bail on banishing their blubber, thus blueberries are blubbering bailers with much blubber. (blubber means fat)
#14
betty botter bought some butter but she said this butters bitter if i put it in my batter it will make my batter bitter soo betty botter bought some better butter and put in it her bitter batter and it made her bitter batter better!
i learned this at theater camp when i was about 7-8
#15
The sixth sheik’s sixth sheep is sick
#16
How many grills would Bear Grylls bear if Bear Grylls could bear grills
#17
Unique New York. 3x fast. Or 1x extremely fast
#18
if i can’t have a proper cup of coffee in a proper copper coffee pot i’ll have a cup of tea.
this comes from a little song that goes “all i want is a proper cup of coffee, made in a proper copper coffee pot, I may be off my dot but i want a proper coffee in a proper copper pot, Iron coffee pots and tin coffee pots they are no use to me *clap, clap* if i can’t have a proper cup of coffee in a proper copper coffee pot i’ll have a cup of tea.
#19
Tying a knot on a maraschino cherry stem. With my tongue.
