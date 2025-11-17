Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Love Story? (Closed)

Bonus points if they are funny.
#1
My grandparents’ passing. I only grew up with my maternal grandparents. My grandpa was a semi-patriarch of my mom’s side and grandma was the sahm once she had kids. It seemed like grandpa did most of the grunt work of money-minding, payments, etc. They had their arguments but overall (from a grandchild’s perspective) they seemed fairly happily married. When grandpa died, it hit us all really hard. Found out he saved quite a bit without anyone knowing (nothing to sneeze at but it wasn’t a “suddenly-rich” situation). Grandma seemed to lived her best after him but really it seemed like she was counting the time. One day, she told my mom (she moved closer to us so we could care and spend time with her.) that she had a prominent dream of grandpa. She watched him approach St. Peter and they were talking indistinguishable except “Are you sure?”
“Yes, it’s for her birthday….”
Then St. Peter disappeared and grandpa turned to her with something in his hand.
“This is for you, on your birthday.” He handed her a box in brown paper and tied with twine. She opens it and it was a gold ring with a few red ruby inlay. “This is proof of my love for you, I always loved you so much!”
She woke up crying and (I’m very sure) mom probably cried too. She told my (step)dad about the story, and her siblings. Everyone was touched. My (step)dad -a hopeless romantic sweetheart :) – went “I don’t care if they chip in or not, we can pay for it. Let’s do it!” So they did end up chipping in for that ring and mom kept it secret, exactly in the box with the paper and twine as in the dream. Grandma’s birthday rolled around and mom retrieved the box, grandma laid eyes on it and was like “You did not!” Mom gave it to her and she opened it. She was so happy! She passed two days later.
This is my personal favorite bit of love from my family.
#2
#3
This isn’t a romantic love story per se. But it’s a great ice breaking story. So my friends are a collection of odd balls with varying understanding of social norms (a combination of a few having autism spectrum disordersand many being the skipped multiple grades, high int low wis homeschooled type. Super nerdy, a fun night out is playing a 6hr german boardgame and drinking absinthe). I adore them all. Anyway, I hosted a victorian tea party for a few close friends and we were all having a great time. Suddenly, out of nowhere after having listening to our conversations my best guy friend looked at my high school friend and said “Patricia, do you gave autism.” I choked on my drink. My fiancée’s eyes went super wids… everyone went silent as we looked at him horrified she was taken aback so he (having Asperger’s) continued “because the way you talk you don’t seem to notice when you’ve lost people’s attention and you mentioned not noticing emotions twice in your story so… do you have autism?”
“Umm well it’s funny you should say that. I don’t but I understand how you would reach that conclusion and how you reached it shows you were listening the whole time so clearly I never lost your attention. ” he started laughing and she smiled.
Cut to them both deeply blushing and being very deep in conversation from then on out. They became very good friends. Whenever we hang out they start impromptu duets. At my bachelorette weekend they both heatedly discussed a book I’ve never read for 3 days, staying up all night to talk about it. They are kindred spirits. The only people I know who can sit and discuss 1800s russian composers for hours on end despite neither being musically inclined.
My entire friend group ships them together. They both are just so confident and casual and happy to just be themselves and I adore it.
My high school friends lives a few hours away so she only comes to town for our annual tea party, wine tasting trips and theatre weekends. My friend bought a car just to be able to visit her.
If their relationship isn’t true love then i do not know what love is.
#4
There’s this one guy I know that is always so kind and caring. And he’s the cutest guy I know.
Meet my cat.
#5
My cats.
My aunt found them when they were just born, still dirty from birth and in a closed trashbag dumped in a field. Being the youngest in my family and far to be the favorite one, the only two survivors of the litter were supposed to be my mom’s and my older sister’s. Turn out that the very moment they could walk, those two followed me everywhere. They didn’t give a damn about my mom and sister. I was nine but felt an immediate strong and deep connection with them. It was love at first sight. They were by my side for 15 years, giving me so much love. I struggled a lot, went to severe depression state and they were my only strength. I love them like a mother lives her children. My best memories are with them. Now, my beloved cats are both angels in the sky. They are my biggest joy, love and pride. I miss them every single day so deeply.
#6
My great grandpa was on his way to being a professional boxer when he met my great grandma. She made him choose between her and boxing. He chose her.
#7
#8
#9
44 years ago I met a guy and 9 weeks later we got married. No wedding drama – no time for it. Justice of Peace and in laws dining room who I met that day. No, I wasn’t pregnant. We were getting shipped out to different bases and it was now or never.
#10
#11
