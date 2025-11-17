Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Song You Know? (Closed)

Any weirdo songs out there?
#1
Definitely “So What” by The Cure!
The lyrics are mainly the text of an advertisement (for a cake icing and decoration set) that Robert Smith had found on a bag of sugar. While recording an album he just sang the words of the ad (and also a few others) to the tune of a song that didn’t have lyrics yet :-)
#2
*insert jack stauber song here*
#3
“The Shah sleeps in Lee Harvey’s grave” by B******e surfers……. Definitely the weirdest song ever written….just fkn deranged!!
#4
The weirdest to come to mind that i know is: My Pal Foot Foot – The Shaggs
#5
Anthems for a seventeen year old girl? I mean its really repetitive and the effects on the vocals are quite something. Maybe unique is more the word, but an interesting listen nonetheless
Follow Us