Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Spelling Of A Common Name You’ve Ever Seen? (Closed)

by

Some common names have been altered over the years to produce different spellings (ex. Daisy becomes Daighzeigh.) What’s the craziest spelling of a common name you’ve seen?

#1

Someone asked for Marc with a c at Starbucks and got Cark. Lol.

#2

Saw a girl on TikTok her name was Kamryn. (Cameron)

#3

Okay, so I had this ‘kooky’ landlady,  she had this flightless bird who was, like, deeply, deeply traumatized, and it would pluck her eyebrows with it’s beak, s**t all over her hand-knit sweaters made out of cat hair, and then pluck it’s own feathers out. Oh, and this bird would always try to harm you. Like, a violent, tear-out-your-flesh-and-draw-blood kind of attack.
Like I said, it couldn’t fly, though, which was probably for the best.
The bird’s name was Max, but she spelled it all weird. Like M-U-A-H-U-X.

(And then Muahux’s life ended mysteriously, likely suicide.
The landlord called me on the phone, like, in tears when this happened. Like, she was inconsolably bawling while talking. Which, I mean, weird combination, but okay, I guess. She made me go up to her apartment and remove the body. It was incredibly unsettling, as this was no peaceful death, but I managed to do it anyway.)

Patrick Penrose
