Hey, Pandas! What’s The Nicest Thing A Stranger’s Done For You?

With all the terrible things going on in the world these days, it can be hard to focus on the good. Tell me a time you had a good interaction with a stranger.
#1
When my mother was in hospice, she developed a taste for jalapeño pizza. I’d bring her a pizza from our local joint probably once/twice a week. The same worker was there every time, and he made a joke about my jalapeño fondness. I told him the story, and he refused to charge me for the rest of her life (six months).
#2
Okay, so, I went to chick-fil- a with a few friends and had decided to get myself a shake. Well, I was like 2 dollars short of what was needed. The cashier then proceeds to politely take the amount I had and used her personal card to pay the difference. I was so grateful and was thanking her profusely.
#3
People not discriminating against me on Vr or in real life because I’m a kid. Often times as soon as I speak it a “oh here’s another sqeaker” , “God, not again just shùt up”. Like I get it my classmates drive me insane, I will get headaches every day I’m in school from the yelling and screaming it is awful. Yet at the same time adults automatically assume I awful and bad, snotty, bratty, which is awful since it is a double punch essentially one from my own peers and the hatred from adults. So please don’t automatically assume kids are bad, bratty, as soon as they open there mouth. So yah, the nicest thing stranger’s do is not hate me because I’m a kid. (If there any mistakes just know this is on mobile)
#4
I lived in Paris for a year, and I admit that I didn’t like the mentality of the people at all, coming from a small, friendly town.
One day, I was near the Louvre and I came across a japanese tourist who seemed lost and to whom no one answered. I approached to help him since he had a map in his hand.
We didn’t understand each other, but I show him where we were on the map and where he had to go. He started making signs of thanks, then started going through his bag and motioning for me to wait.
He took out a pack of playing cards, then he sorted them to take out the king of hearts which he gave to me. I have kept this card carefully ever since.
It was in 1998.
#5
Switched seats with me so that the creep across the bus trying to see up my skirt couldn’t get a view. Took a photo of him, warned my mom what he looked like and threatened him to get off the bus.
#6
