Hey Pandas, What’s The Name Of The Movie That Made You Cry Like A Baby? (Closed)

romance? cartoons? anything!
#1
Marley and me. I was SOBBING. i rarely cry at movies.
#2
A dog’s purpose
#3
Watership Down.
#4
guardians of the galaxy 3
#5
This is going to sound so stupid…
Finding Dory
#6
The Good Dinosaur. That movie made me cry the entire time I was watching it. I will never watch it ever again.
#7
The story about Hachiko: “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”
#8
I cry easily. So there’s quite a few
Coco
Grave of the fireflies
The good dinosaur
Marley and me (it was a very long time ago. Haven’t watched it since)
Ice age
#9
Song of the Sea
#10
Any where a kid dies- first as Sisterhood of the travelling pants, but also Bridge to Terabithia and (I think) The secret life of bees
#11
The Good Dinosaur. I was bawling
#12
The Death Cure movie (Maze Runner #3)
#13
The Two Towers.
I get weepy every time, but I was going through depression and a dark season and we got to Sam’s “There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo and it’s worth fighting for,” speech and I sobbed like a child.
#14
Cast away. HE THREW AWAY HIS BEST FRIEND INTO THE OCEAN
#15
Click – When I thought the main dude died I was sobbing
And currently my health class is watching 5 Feet Apart and I barely held myself together at the part where…
!!! SPOILERS !!!
Po dies :(
#16
Toy Story 3.
