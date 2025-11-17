Hey Pandas, What’s The Name Of The Movie That Made You Cry Like A Baby? (Closed)

by

romance? cartoons? anything!

#1

Marley and me. I was SOBBING. i rarely cry at movies.

#2

A dog’s purpose

#3

Watership Down.

#4

guardians of the galaxy 3

#5

This is going to sound so stupid…

Finding Dory

#6

The Good Dinosaur. That movie made me cry the entire time I was watching it. I will never watch it ever again.

#7

The story about Hachiko: “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

#8

I cry easily. So there’s quite a few

Coco
Grave of the fireflies
The good dinosaur
Marley and me (it was a very long time ago. Haven’t watched it since)
Ice age

#9

Song of the Sea

#10

Any where a kid dies- first as Sisterhood of the travelling pants, but also Bridge to Terabithia and (I think) The secret life of bees

#11

The Good Dinosaur. I was bawling

#12

The Death Cure movie (Maze Runner #3)

#13

The Two Towers.

I get weepy every time, but I was going through depression and a dark season and we got to Sam’s “There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo and it’s worth fighting for,” speech and I sobbed like a child.

#14

Cast away. HE THREW AWAY HIS BEST FRIEND INTO THE OCEAN

#15

Click – When I thought the main dude died I was sobbing

And currently my health class is watching 5 Feet Apart and I barely held myself together at the part where…

!!! SPOILERS !!!

Po dies :(

#16

Toy Story 3.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Magnetic Window Cleaner
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Countries Compared To The United States With A Real Scale Perspective
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Arrow - Fall TV
Why The CW Is the Best Broadcast Network on TV
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2015
This Planter Turns Your Plants Into Tamagotchi-Like Pets
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Customer Gets Followed Outside By Screaming ‘Karen’ Who Can’t Comprehend They’re Not Staff, The Manager Closes The Store
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Will Wednesday Move to Prime Video?
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.