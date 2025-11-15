Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Wholesome Thing You’ve Seen In Your Life? (Closed)

Tell us down below.
#1
I saw a Tik Tok of this guy pretending to be blind at the mall. He was carrying about 6 iPhone 12s in his hands. He would pretend to trip and drop the iPhones to see what anyone did. This girl he bumped into dropped her phone and it broke, and she STILL didn’t steal one of his iPhones as she helped picked the phones up for the “blind” man. The guy shocked the girl as to not being blind, so he gave her a free iPhone 12 because of her kindness!
#2
I watched a YouTube video of a lesbian couple both pretend to fall and pull out rings simultaneously
#3
I was at a hotel, in the lobby eating at an island with my family (we were visiting my grampa in Ohio, but he didn’t have space in his house for us to sleep, so we had to get a hotel room instead). The island I was sitting at had a snack bar and trashcan behind us, and the exit was beside the snack bar. I saw an older woman (70-75 yrs old I believe) and she was throwing away her cup. I see an older fellow (about the same age as the woman I believe) standing at the exit looking at the woman. The lady looks at him, giggles, then says “What are you doin’ here, Mister, lookin’ at me all funny?” The man smiles and says, “Well ma’am, I’m waiting for my wife.” She laughs, and he says, “May I walk you towards your place?” And she says, “What a gentlemen! (giggle) I’ll have to take you up on your generous offer.” She kisses him on the cheek and they walked down the hallway together. As I watch this I’m just like “Oh my gosh this is why functioning old couples are the cutest-“
#4
Every week since quarantine I see these two guys walking outside my window (I live next to a busy street) and they wave and dance to the cars passing by and they honk back. It always brightens my day :)
