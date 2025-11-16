Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Injury You’ve Ever Gotten? (Closed)

I am very clumsy, and have a tendency to injure myself in embarrassing ways.
#1
I got stabbed in the buttocks with a pencil. My daughter left some pencils on the sofa and we didn’t notice. One short pencil slides between the couch cushions. I had the terrible habit of just dropping into any seat. I dropped onto the sofa. Right onto the pencil. It got stuck in my left cheek. Took me several tries to remove it as it was imbedded about 3 inches. I still have the scar. I don’t drop when I sit and I never sit over the cracks of sofa cushions.
#2
The time I tripped and fell over nothing (landing flat on my back knocking the wind out of me) in front of twenty plus people and they all stared at me whilst I lay on the ground and attempted to get my breath back for almost two minutes.
#3
I cut myself while opening a can of soup.
I tell people it’s a snake bite.
#4
Not me but my husband. Was sitting at the table across from me (we were both studying so sitting quietly). He scratches his leg with is right hand and ‚krck‘ the tendon in his middle finger snapped. Told everyone he hurt himself moving stuff into the basement.
#5
I was running down the hall, and pulled my shoulder towards my neck to prevent myself from hitting the wall… and consequently hit the opposite wall with the other shoulder. 😅
#6
Oh! I have the perfect story! I once tried to prove that it’s impossible to actually slip on a banana peel, well I guess I proved that theory wrong, and it happened to me a second time, but it was an accident though because I wasn’t looking where I stepped, and I slipped on a goddamn banana peel, but it still wasn’t funny. Maybe I shouldn’t jinx myself, because if I do, I’m bound to end up being hurt and extremely embarrassed by it.
#7
Blow drying my bangs and stabbing myself in my eye with the round hairbrush scratching my cornea. Warranted a trip to the eye doctor and had to wear an eyepatch for two weeks. It happened years ago, but when I’m tired I can still feel the scratch on my cornea.
#8
I broke 2 bones in my hand while falling UP the stairs. (Queue the ADHD testing. Yes I was diagnosed with ADD)
#9
I break out pretty bad and I had a pimple on the side of my nose by my eye. When
I tried to pop it my eye swelled up noticeably. It was gone after a day but it was so embarrassing that i had a swollen eye from a zit!
