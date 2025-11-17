Hey Pandas, What’s The Luckiest Thing That Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Post the luckiest thing that ever happened to you.
#1
I had to cancel meeting in person with a “friend” from a chatting room in 90s when I was 13 as my family decided to visit my grandma that weekend. Never heard of him again and I just couldn’t understand why.
Took me years to realize what could have happened.
#2
I found and fell in love with a large oil painting for sale at a garage sale 15 years ago. It was marked $20. I offered ten. They sold it to me. Turns out it’s appraisal value is $75,000. It looks lovely hanging in our bedroom.
#3
Bouche, of course. Not that she’s forcing me to say this. Seriously, she’s a great cat.
#4
Oh that’s easy! When I first met my boyfriend. I honestly gave up on love because I had my heart broken so badly that I couldn’t even imagine spending my life with someone, but then my boyfriend entered my life and changed it for the better.
#5
#6
I was once travelling with my fam through a national highway.
So, obviously a high speed road.
I was sleeping as I was really tired. At some point I just woke up hearing loud screams and I just saw a tire coming off from a truck and flying right in front of our car.
If it had happened a second later, the tire would have hit our car and all of us could have died.
That was one time that I got really lucky
#7
I found myself a barely adequate soft can-opener. She’s very soft, and makes a decent bed.
#8
Finding Bp :)
#9
I found a scratcher on the ground. Wife told me to throw it away but I scratched it anyway. It was worth $10000
#10
We were once dead a*s broke, like completely broke. I was out of work, my husband only got paid once a month and we had just paid all the bills. We literally didn’t have a nickel to our name in the account and a week to go until payday. We desperately needed diapers and didn’t know what to do. I went out to walk the dog and suddenly, out of nowhere in the apartment parking lot, a $100 bill flew up to my feet and just rested there. I almost cried.
