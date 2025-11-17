Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing That Went Wrong At A Competition? (Closed)

What’s the funniest thing that went wrong at a competition?
#1
My sister’s kindergarten basketball game:
Her team had no idea how to play so they started to play tag. Everyone in the crowd was laughing their heads off.
They still won??
#2
so i have two things:
at my last show choir competition, we were doing our 40 second costume change (we have to change out of our shirt and leggings and into a dress, and we have spandex shorts on under the leggings, plus jazz shoes so we don’t have to take those off to change), and i was already slightly behind since i’m one of the last ones off the stage before, and i went to where i had set my dress and changed into it but while i pulled my leggings off I HAD ALSO TAKEN OFF MY SHORTS and we had to do these spins where our dress twirls up and i was so scared i would get in trouble lol.
another time, i had set my dress down before and i was like 15 seconds late coming off stage (which is a lot), and i went to where i had put my dress and someone else was there and i was like where is my dress? and the person who was in my spot was like “I DONT F*****G KNOW” (we’re sort of friends so it was funny) luckily we were the same size and now i have their dress.
#3
I licked the remote controller at my vex competition. I had a Ring-pop on one hand and controller in the other. I went to lick the pop, but accidentally licked the controller. Lucky me, nobody saw. I sanitized the remote, and pretended nothing happened.
#4
One time I puked during a basketball game and then someone else puked and they had to end the game. It was kinda traumatic and I still get made fun of for it, it hurt my confidence too
#5
i was at a st. petersburg youth concerto competition- super serious thing, judges take jo c**p. I was playing shostakovich cello concerto no. 1 and my A STRING SNAPPED during the middle of the first movement, so i had to change my fingerings on the spot and play what i could on the d string- i started crying in frustration a few bars from the end. i managed to get a different cello for the last two movements but apparently i impressed the judges and won second place
#6
During MPAs the band teacher had to shuffle the clarinets around since one of them had a too short dress. We are now required to wear pants or ankle-length skirts.
Also at our winter concert (at a kids museum) there was a TON of echo and we all could hear the rest of the band chatting while we played. A few kids snuck off to play on the stuff (kids museum had playgrounds and stuff)
I like band.
#7
My brother still gives me grief about my 3rd grade spelling bee.
I was the first one up and projected to take top 3. I was super confident and knew I had whatever word they threw at me.
“Spell color.”
No hesitation. “Color. C-O-L-E-R. Color.”
The judge looks confused. “Is that your final answer?”
“Yes sir!” I say with a smile on my face.
“Uh… Incorrect.”
I walk off stage crying. I was so ready and messed up so bad. I spent the rest of 3rd-5th grade upset at myself and my brother never let’s me live it down. Im in high school now but I still refuse to ever enter a spelling bee again.
#8
You know those ceilings that have streamers release streamers in showed? Well, at a Christmas-themed orchestra competition, they dumped (not sprinkled) this powder like stuff that looked like snow on the best group. I had a friend shaking it out of her violin for months
#9
I was at a vex (robotics) competition and it was a state competition. I forgot the robot was on and I was fidgeting with the remote and ended up driving it off a table. Still made it to worlds thooo
#10
Huge concert, all of the district middle school and high school orchestras. My friend was playing a solo for one of the pieces, and he was announced as Logan (lastname). His name isn’t Logan.
#11
i forgot most of the notes? idk what their called but i was in a band performance thing in 4th grade and i was playing violin and forgot nearly every song mostly bc learning the mayor was there completly threw me off
#12
My cheer team made it to nationals, but the night before I guess we ate something suspicious, because we all had food poisoning for the competition lol.
#13
Huge tcg nerd here. And I have a couple, from a local card shop I used to do tourneys at.
1) Went in one day when they were holding two tourneys at once (yu-gi-oh and pokemon) and after the first round two dads started to argue over the value of a trade their kids wanted to do after their match. As in, full on screaming match. Both adults accusing the other’s child of “ripping off” their own (both boys just had a favorite pokemon the other wanted). I wouldn’t call that “funny” so much I would call it…quite a few other things, actually. “Odd” being one of them, as their kids showed more maturity during the situation than they did.
Another time being when this guy was actually going around stealing decks during a yu-gi-oh tournament. Got caught as the tournament ended, and people were starting to pick up and leave, a good chunk of them noticing their missing decks. The culprit picked up his bag, the strap broke, and at least twenty five deck boxes spilled out. Most of them labeled by the people they belonged to.
