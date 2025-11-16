Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Person You’ve Ever Met And What Did They Say/Do?

Tell me about it
#1
I once met someone who thought the sun was a planet and that it had poisonous air so you couldn’t land on it.
#2
Some random guy I didn’t remember insisted that trans people are all attention-seekers and because of God, no one is actually trans. I sucker beat him when I got the chance, since that was the same kid who shoplifted and had his gang going around school ripping up random kids’ books and stealing money and good lunches.
#3
OOOOOHHHH HERE WE GOOOO. MY DAD. My father. There’s too much with him to talk about in one post but the best way I can explain his intelligence is when he was trying to be sexist or something, maybe transphobic? I don’t really know and he said “We have to be gender neutral, we can’t be racist”. I s**t you not this man was dead serious. Why? Because they made a spinoff series of a book with the younger brother as the main character. My dad is homophobic, transphobic, racist, islamophobic, anti-Semitic, a borderline sex offender, you name it. He’s sooo stupid. And what makes it better is the fact that he’s always bragging about how smart he is.
#4
I think I’ve mentioned this on here before, but it still comes to my mind every time people talk about dumb.
My sister would not eat Tuna if it said ‘Dolphin friendly Tuna’ on the Tin. Her reason? She thought that meant that the Tuna was a dolphin’s friend. Oh and she was Mid 20’s when she said it.
#5
Some dipshit cop responded to a bogus call in my neighborhood. The call was bogus because the lady who called had been lied to by a 10 and 8 year old… Anyway the responding officer tried to pick me up on this vandalism charge when no vandalism had occured. Not to mention it was the 10 and 8 year old who pointed me out to the cop in the first place. This happened 20 years ago and I still cant decide who was dumber the lady who believed two little kids, or the cop who couldnt understand what his eyes do.
#6
My friend asked why there was poop in my backyard.. while petting my two dogs….
#7
A kid in my class is racist against every race known to mankind (including his own). He says that Ukraine is dumb and everyone should support Russia in the war. He draws swastikas in his notebook and draws the Nazi flag. He says stuff like “H*tler ki jai!” (Long live H*tler) and “Jews are so stupid and weak, lol). I hope he falls into a ditch and dies
#8
Pretty boring but, my friend couldn’t understand that my dad wouldn’t let me download Tiktok, and I didn’t want to anyway. She just kept saying “download it anyway!”
#9
I work retail.
2 days ago a lady came through my line and after ringing her up I said “total comes to $6.50”
She handed me 6 dollar bills and the actually handed me a dollar bill that was ripped seriously in half.
I told her I could not accept the “half a bill” and she proceeded to yell at me for the next few minutes about how it was “technically 50¢”…. really lady????? 🤦♀️
#10
I had this one friend who thought the moon had a moon. I told him that that’s not true but he replied, “Then how does it glow?” I told him it doesn’t glow, the sun’s light bounces off of it. After that he says, “But there’s no sun at night!”
#11
Me. With my inability to process social interactions, pretty sure I always come off as the least enriched person in any conversation.
#12
Knew a girl that thought peaches were pigs. And she understood a made up saying “a few knives short of a lamppost”. Sadly she was a kindergarten teacher.
#13
Not a dumb person at all, but I know someone who used to tell people she was a mouth breather, bc she has trouble getting enough air breathing through her nose. She was telling me that she was having a conversation at work and she called herself a mouth breather and she got several weird looks for it. I had to explain it to her. I said, “Mom, a mouth breather is an insult meaning you lack the intelligence to learn to breathe through your nose. Don’t say you’re a mouth breather anymore. Say you have to breathe through your mouth.” She had no idea she was insulting herself and not one person would tell her.
#14
I know someone who, when we were trying to name all the countries we could in class, kept naming US states. She never said a single county. When we were in Asia, I said China, and the teacher goes- “Whats the big one above that?” and she goes “Oh! Michigan!”
Follow Us