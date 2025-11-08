Hey Pandas, What’s The Deepest Internet Rabbit Hole You’ve Ever Fallen Into?

We’ve all been there – one click leads to another, and suddenly it’s 3 a.m. What Internet rabbit hole kept you scrolling the longest?
#1
Once you get going on TV Tropes it’s very difficult to get out again.
#2
anything related to archaeology and anthropology. There is so much information on these topics. who went where out of Africa, who they met and mated with, 1st blue eyed person, how native americans came from ancient Eurasians, that came from a Neanderthal, Denisovan, and Homo Sapien mix. Archaeology – you can’t put a shovel in the ground without hitting bones these days but I love when they find roman mosaic floors.
#3
12th century letters and journals written by Catholic monks in Iberia. My particular interest was anything related to dealings with the Almohad region. But really anything was a fascinating read. Even the stuff that was just one monk complaining about the food being made by the new cook. But I’ve always been fascinated by Muslim Spain, but my Arabic is not good enough to read a letter (I can recognize like 5 words). But I do speak Portuguese natively, and Spanish fluently. So I was able to slog through 12th century Vulgar Latin. I did have to keep a latin dictionary with me, but even that wasn’t great because most of those are 1st century Latin, and the language changed A LOT in 11 hundred years. I had to infer a lot through context.
#4
Vtubing and the whole industry behind it.
A Vtuber is a streamer that uses motion capturing to animate a 2D or 3D model often inspired by anime characters. There is alot of content variety like reaction videos, gaming streams, karaoke and even original songs.
When it comes to how big the whole thing gets it varies from whole corporations focused on talent managment (Hololive) over talent agencies (Echo Pulse; Glitch Stars) to independent streamers with different community sizes. Aside from that there are also managers, artists and a few other jobs involved behind the scenes.
#5
I explored the depths of bored panda…
