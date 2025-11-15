Hey Pandas, What’s The Coolest Trick Your Pet Can Do? (Closed)

by

Animals are secret geniuses. You may have heard of different stories of how their mysterious brains work. Teaching your own cuties is a very challenging process, but is definitely rewarding in the end.

#1

Not my dog but my Grandparents neighbors dog. If you step back like 10 feet and throw a treat, she will catch it in midair. I’ve never seen her fail that.

#2

When my younger dog wants water, she will occasionally manage a bark that sounds just like “water”. Once I told her I would walk her in a minute and she let out a growly- woofy sound that sounded just like “in a minute”. She is always trying to communicate in a human way as possible. We are always trying to help her do these things so I guess it counts as a trick.

#3

My dog opens our backdoor and lets herself out into the yard.

#4

I didn’t teach her this, but my young CAT, who is actually not that smart, plays fetch with a ball. Well, not exactly fetch. I just throw a ball and she sprints to go get it. She doesn’t bring it back though. I always just go over and throw the ball again.

#5

Not sure I can call this a trick but I have a cat who’ll ride on my shoulders if I’m sitting or walking around. Didn’t teach him that either, he just started doing it.

